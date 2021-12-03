Where to watch Bahia x Atlético-MG LIVE for the Brazilian Series A





know where to watch LIVE the game Bahia x Atlético-MG which takes place this Thursday (12/02/2021), at 6:00 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Fonte Nova, located in Salvador, Bahia. The duel is valid for the 32nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro da Série A, edition 2021.

WHERE TO WATCH: The match will be broadcast live on TV Globo (MG) and Premiere FC, through the Pay-Per-View system. You also follow through radio stations.

The Brazilian Championship of Serie A is in its 65th edition, with the same regulations as in previous years. The competition is played by twenty clubs in two rounds. In each turn, all teams play each other only once. The games in the second round will be played in the same order as the first, only with the field command reversed. There are no champions in turns, being declared Brazilian champion the team that obtains the highest number of points after 38 rounds. At the end of the competition, the top six teams qualify for the 2021 Copa Libertadores, the subsequent six clubs qualify for the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, and the last four will be relegated to Serie B the following year. The champion will qualify for the 2022 Brazilian Super Cup, facing the 2021 Brazilian Cup champion in the final.