Which clubs and teams have never conceded a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo in official games in history

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed the 800-goal mark in his career, scoring two in Manchester United’s victory over Arsenal, but some clubs and national teams can be proud of never having been leaked by him.

goal is synonymous with Cristiano Ronaldo. O arsenal, victim of Portuguese 800 number attempt, last Thursday (2), you know it well. But the story doesn’t always end with a happy ending for the top scorer.

If it is (very) true that CR7 collects favorite victims in his career, most of them in Spanish football times, too there are those teams that faced the ace and never conceded his goals.

Survey made by ESPN.com.br shows that Ronaldo has faced 238 opponents different in career (160 clubs and 78 teams). And went blank against 64, with 41 clubs and 23 selections, representing 27% of the total number.

The one who most “escaped” from Cristiano is precisely the first big rival in the guy’s career: the Benfica, from the same Lisbon where the star was born for football, with the shirt of the sporting.

Were five matches against Benfica, being four by the Manchester United and one for Sporting, without a measly goal. The most he got was two assists, in different games in the group stage of the Champions League of the 2006/07 season.

Soon after, the Lille, current French champion, and the surprising selection of the Albania. Cristiano Ronaldo played four times against each one, without even once.

The list continues with the Celtic, from Scotland, and more selections from Brazil and England. Against the five-time world champions, Ronaldo played three times, with a victory (2-0, friendly in 2007), a tie (0 to 0, at the 2010 World Cup) and a defeat (6 to 2, friendly in 2008). On all three occasions, the coach from Canary Islands was Dunga.

The group of those who never conceded a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, however, could decrease in the coming months, as some opponents will have to face the star. These are the cases of Leicester, Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace and United Leeds, all present in the current season of Premier League.

In the scope of selections, Portugal faces the Turkey by the recap of world Cup of 2022. If you win, face Italy or Northern Macedonia. None of the three know what it’s like to take goals from No. 7, a huge motivation, in addition to ensuring another World Cup in their curriculum.

Who will survive in the group when the star hangs up his boots?

See below all the clubs that faced and didn’t concede goals by Cristiano Ronaldo:

Benfica – 5 games

Lille and Albania – 4

Brazil, Celtic and England – 3

Beira-Mar, Belenenses, Cape Verde, Chievo, Gil Vicente, Italy, Legia, Leicester, Liechtenstein, Lokomotiv Moscow, Maritime, National, Norwich, Partizan, Sheffield United, Sparta Praga, Turkey, União Leiria, Vitória de Guimarães, Vitória de Setúbal and Wolverhampton – 2

Aalborg, Coimbra Academy, South Africa, Angola, Algeria, Austria, Benevento, Braga, Bulgaria, Burton Albion, Canada, Chile, China, Ivory Coast, Cruz Azul, Crystal Palace, Dynamo Zagreb, Dynamo 1948, United States, Fenerbahce , Georgia, LDU, Leeds United, Leganés, Macedonia, Mexico, Mozambique, Naval, Northampton Town, Norway, PAOK, Rangers, San Lorenzo, Santa Clara, Southend United, Stuttgart and Uruguay – 1