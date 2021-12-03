While off duty, Murilo Huff plays with Leo, the artist’s son with Marília Mendonça: ‘Carrinho root’; Look

Little by little, Murillo Huff, father of little Leo, the result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça, returns to his routine. Will do, for example, two shows next week. This Thursday, however, the artist is off. He took the opportunity to play a lot with his almost two-year-old son.

In the scene, Murilo improvised a basin and Leo was soon excited to “board”. Dad, then, took care to drag the object with the little boy inside it. “Root cart”, summarized the singer about the moment with the boy.

Leo has been under the care of his father and grandmother, Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça. This is after the artist’s plane crashed. Accident in which the singer and four other occupants of the aircraft died. The tragedy happened on November 5th.

Murilo has already resumed his career. And there are two presentations scheduled for next week: one in Brasília and another in Tocantins.

