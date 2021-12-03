Why don’t we get the Halo Infinite review? • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Why don’t we get the Halo Infinite review? • Eurogamer.pt 3 Views

Eurogamer.pt was not selected for early access.

We know that our readers always count on us to read reviews of major video game releases and, whenever possible, we make every effort to publish reviews before release so you can make an informed decision.

While so far it has been possible to do this with Microsoft games like Forza Horizon 5 in November, we won’t be able to repeat the feat with Halo Infinite, one of the most anticipated games of the year.

In this case, our hands are tied. Unfortunately, Eurogamer.pt was not one of the means chosen by Microsoft Portugal to have early access to the Halo Infinite campaign, and as such, we will only be able to publish the review after the launch.

Over the past few years, we’ve always had early access to Microsoft’s games so that we can publish reviews in a timely manner, so we’re surprised by the negative with this decision.

In the meantime, you can read our article on the multiplayer mode, in which we say that it has “a fantastic gameplay combined with a simplicity that proves once again that less is sometimes more”.

The Eurogamer.pt team thanks you in advance for your understanding of the situation.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Dell Core i7 Notebook: See Six Models to Buy in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Dell offers a wide portfolio of notebooks in Brazil, many of them equipped with the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved