Why don’t we get the Halo Infinite review? • Eurogamer.pt

We know that our readers always count on us to read reviews of major video game releases and, whenever possible, we make every effort to publish reviews before release so you can make an informed decision.

While so far it has been possible to do this with Microsoft games like Forza Horizon 5 in November, we won’t be able to repeat the feat with Halo Infinite, one of the most anticipated games of the year.

In this case, our hands are tied. Unfortunately, Eurogamer.pt was not one of the means chosen by Microsoft Portugal to have early access to the Halo Infinite campaign, and as such, we will only be able to publish the review after the launch.

Over the past few years, we’ve always had early access to Microsoft’s games so that we can publish reviews in a timely manner, so we’re surprised by the negative with this decision.

In the meantime, you can read our article on the multiplayer mode, in which we say that it has “a fantastic gameplay combined with a simplicity that proves once again that less is sometimes more”.

The Eurogamer.pt team thanks you in advance for your understanding of the situation.