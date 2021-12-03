Why part of the population is against carnival

Last weekend, a video by singer Claudia Leitte invaded the timelines of thousands of Brazilians on social networks, going viral enough for the artist’s name to appear at the top of Google searches and among the most mentioned terms on Twitter. This time, however, it wasn’t a new video, nor a single unprecedented, but rather a montage that compared two moments: the sold out show that starred in the city of São Paulo, on the 27th, and another, older one, in which the singer says she is “concerned about the number of people who do not wear masks and crowd together” .

The contradiction did not go unnoticed. Federal deputies Bia Kicis, Eduardo Bolsonaro and the minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, were some of the prominent public figures who helped to publicize the video.

What happened would have all the characteristics of a simple satirical meme to generate engagement on the internet, but it ended up going beyond that and boosted a campaign started days before, symbolically represented by the hashtag #CancelaoCarnaval, carried out, above all, by the right.

If the campaign’s objective can be easily identified – the cancellation of the carnival events, scheduled to be resumed in 2022 -, less obvious are its real motivations, which go far beyond the health concern with the new variant of the coronavirus that haunts Europeans.

Omicron variant and increase in cases in Europe

Since last month, Europe has registered a substantial increase in the number of infected, although most of the population on the continent is already fully immunized. So far, according to public health officials, the main suspicion of being the cause of the new wave would be the so-called omicron variant, of South African origin, apparently more contagious than previous versions. The situation led the countries of the European Union to suspend flights from seven countries located in the south of the African continent. Germany even tightened restrictions on the unvaccinated, limiting their access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other closed places.

Asked last Thursday (25th) about this new advance by COVID-19, President Bolsonaro said: “For me, there would be no Carnival”. The phrase was said in an interview with Rádio Sociedade da Bahia, with the addition of the reminder that “according to the Federal Supreme Court, who decides are the governors and the mayors”, in reference to the decision of the Supreme Court that gave autonomy to states and municipalities to decide on actions to combat the pandemic.

Although in the same interview Bolsonaro criticized the possibility of the return of the lockdown in Brazilian cities, the phrase about carnival caught the attention of analysts and made headlines in several newspapers, serving as a trigger for their followers to start promoting the hashtag #CancelaoCarnaval on the internet.

If at first glance the mobilization for the cancellation of this campaign seemed contradictory with the positions adopted by the right during the pandemic, the reactions to Claudia Leitte’s concert in São Paulo – a state governed by her rival, João Doria – exposed that the concern with the risk of contamination in this event was not exactly the heart of the matter. From a political point of view, the chance to wear down an opponent by exposing a contradiction was unmissable.

Why did Claudia Leitte come into the crosshairs

In the montage of the video that went viral, parallel to the images of the euphoric crowd dancing in her show, without a mask and, obviously, without keeping any distance, another footage was included, older, in which the singer says that she “outrages the fact that people don’t wear masks, they keep crowding together, promoting agglomerations and inciting agglomerations”. Claudia Leitte concludes the reasoning by stating: “That kills. It is proved”.

Two days before the controversial show, another old Claudia Leitte video, shot in 2019, had also gone viral on social media. In it, who appears dancing with the artist on stage and singing music “We Are Carnival” is an animated governor João Doria. On the morning of the 26th, Doria himself retweeted the video: “I have fun with these things”, said Bolsonaro’s visceral enemy, probably not imagining that he was linking to the negative repercussion of the show in São Paulo, scheduled to take place the following day .

A long-time supporter of the São Paulo governor, Claudia Leitte was nominated to perform at various events under Doria’s management, since when he occupied the city’s mayor.

Anything goes for the São Paulo Carnival

The party is so important to Doria, and its so-desired return, that on November 9, in a meeting with the League of Samba Schools of São Paulo (Liga SP), the São Paulo Carnival was declared intangible heritage of the state by the Council for the Defense of Historical Heritage, a body subordinate to the Secretariat of Culture. In the post celebrating the recognition, the SP League highlighted that this was the first time in years that they were received by the head of the state Executive Power. At the meeting, another opponent of Bolsonaro’s supporters, federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP), was also present and was appointed as one of those responsible for winning the title.

With everything set for the revelry to come back, Bolsonaro’s speech and the campaign of his followers lit the alert in the organizers who responded by launching, on the 26th, their own hashtags #Carnavalsim and #Osambavive, in addition to the slogan “Carnival of Life ” and an explanatory text in which they argue that it is possible to promote a parade of samba schools, with an audience, following all health safety protocols. On the 28th, the São Paulo City Hall released the list of street blocks for the 2022 carnival, revealing that not only the parade at the Anhembi Sambódromo was on the radar, but also the return of 440 popular blocks, including an estimated audience: 18 million participants.

Liga SP campaign launched to defend the viability of the São Paulo Carnival, even with a pandemic.

The loss of celebrities in a Brazil without carnival

Since the #EleNao campaign, promoted in the 2018 elections, the climate of hostility between part of the Brazilian art scene and Bolsonaro has been evident. Given the fact that participation in popular carnivals, especially in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador, is extremely profitable for celebrities – many of them opponents of the president -, this has become an incentive for part of the population to act for the cancellation .

Before the pandemic, the Brazilian carnival had been on a streak of attendance and profit records. According to an estimate by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), in 2020 the party generated 8 billion reais in the national economy. One of the most favored categories is artistic. That year, the specialized press talked about fees ranging from 20 thousand to 150 thousand reais a day, simply for the star to be in a certain box and be photographed. The value depends on how hot the celebrity is at that moment. A starring role in the soap opera on display, for example, throws the price up.

Regardless of how engaged they were in defending lockdowns, in 2021, when there were no major carnivals, the most politically active singers, models and actors were also severely hit in the pocket by the consequences of restrictions on mass events and, perhaps, the size of the damage caused some to reconsider the vigor that were investing in the defense of containment measures.

Religious rejection of carnival goes beyond politics

If the current political disputes were decisive in putting carnival in the crosshairs of the right, for religious and conservatives in general that make up this political spectrum, it was not even necessary to reject the party. The convergence of motivations has only joined forces.

The statement about the controversy, made on Twitter, by the president of the Palmares Cultural Foundation, Sergio Camargo, helps to explain this reality:

Although historians argue about a remote medieval origin of the festival in Europe, which supposedly consisted of the farewell to the consumption of meat, alcoholic beverages and other pleasures before abstinence and fasting that characterize Lent in the Catholic calendar, the Brazilian carnival has provoked rejection for decades. in Christians of various denominations.

“We need to take into account what Carnival is today. Unquestionably, a time of perdition, in which people give themselves to an extremely disordered life, eat to excess, drink to excess, use drugs, spend to excess, fight with each other, indulge in the most diverse types of sins. sexual, among many other sins”, says Pedro Luiz Affonseca, president of Centro Dom Bosco, an association of Catholic faithful, based in Rio de Janeiro, which in recent years has gained notoriety in the press for the legal battles they wage against organizations that offend the Catholic faith. They have already sued, for example, the humorist group Porta dos Fundos and the pro-abortion NGO Católicas for the Right to Decide.

In 2020, news emerged that the group would file a lawsuit against the Rio de Janeiro samba school Mangueira, alleging a crime against religious sentiment, after it presented a transsexual Jesus in the parade. This time, the process did not materialize, but the organization admits that it studied this possibility.

Controversies involving satire of religious symbols end up being one more aggravating factor in the controversial relationship between Christians and Carnival parades in Brazil. Provocations to the Christian faith were also registered in the Gaviões da Fiel parades, in 2019, with a staging in which Jesus was defeated by Satan, and Unidos da Vila Maria, in 2017, with Our Lady being represented by semi-naked dancers. Both presentations took place at the São Paulo carnival.