Will Silvio Santos return to present his programs on SBT?

Sunday nights are not the same since the presenter Silvio Santos left the command of his station, SBT. However, the big question that hangs in the air is whether this great communicator will return to the joy “of co-workers”, as he usually calls the audience in the auditorium.

The Chest Man is gone and should remain that way for a while longer. With no return forecast, Silvio will continue to take advantage of the moment to remain relaxing, at least until the end of this year. Although he is really missing the routine of recording, the stage and co-workers, the presenter has not yet defined when or even if he will return to the stages of his programs.

Cintia Abravanel, the eldest daughter of Silvio Santos, surprised by revealing that she is not sure if her father will return to present attractions on SBT. Recently, Silvio Santos came to sketch a return to the stage of his program, shown on Sunday nights, but ended up backing down in the decision.

Patrícia Abravanel is replacing her father in the presentation of “Programa Silvio Santos” and “Roda a Roda”. She even contracted covid-19 and had to be laid off, but went back to work a few days later.

It is important to inform that Silvio Santos is already immunized with three doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. He even contracted the disease in July, recovered and since then has not returned to the recordings.