Windows 11: new build brings improvements to Start menu and more

On Wednesday (1), Microsoft posted details about the new on its Windows Insider blog. Build 22509 from Windows 11, which brings some changes to the Dev Channel based on feedback from Insiders. You will now be able to configure the number of lines of pinned applications and recent documents in the Start menu. Before, users were tied to three lines each.

To adjust the menu, just right click on the “Start” icon and you will be taken to the settings. It will be possible to choose between displaying more apps fixed, more recent documents or the theme pattern.

New layouts for the Windows 11 Start MenuSource: Microsoft

Another change present in this build is the display of clock at secondary monitors taskbar, when they are connected. This change was not present in the original release of Windows 11 and was another response to user feedback. However, the update is not yet available to all Insiders as Microsoft intends to monitor performance before fully releasing the function.

other changes

Microsoft also highlighted some improvements in navigation using the Microsoft Edge it’s the narrator, the screen reader feature of Windows. According to the company, “typing in the edit fields should now be faster, more useful information is provided when browsing the web, and ultimately you will have a more consistent browsing experience with Narrator.”

Also, when using the shortcut Ctrl + L, the user will be taken directly to the web address bar and will be able to type. Also according to Microsoft, this update can help when filling different form fields, such as name and address. Narrator will also give you more contextual information on navigation; mandatory fields will receive the notice “mandatory”.

Narrator Screen Reader MenuSource: Microsoft

Finally, apps configured to send call notifications, reminders or alarms will have three different high priority notifications displayed at the same time. However, this change is also not available to all Insiders at this time.