Windows starts issuing warnings that mock Chrome: “It’s so 2008!”

It is not new that Microsoft is trying to popularize Edge, its own internet browser. The problem is that the product ends up bumping into the great popularity of rival Google Chrome.

To end this “monopoly” of Chrome, Microsoft is adopting an attitude, let’s say, somewhat desperate. Second highlighted the site neowin, users of Windows 10 and 11 systems are being surprised with a pop-up when they access the download page from their Google browser.

The notification displays messages such as “This browser [Chrome] it’s so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge”.

The messages go further, saying the Edge is better for shopping online, and that it works on the same technology as Chrome, “but with the added confidence of Microsoft” — suggesting that Google’s browser is less trustworthy.

It’s worth remembering that Google itself uses a similar approach, providing occasional warnings to encourage users to switch from Edge to Chrome.

Microsoft x Google

For more than three years, Microsoft has been testing ways to warn Windows users not to install Chrome or Firefox. These tests were never officially released, but warnings have started appearing to users in recent months after system updates.

In addition to pop-ups, the company has used other strategies, such as trying to purposely make it difficult to switch from the default browser in Windows 11, forcing people to use Edge.

Another strategy has been used with Microsoft’s Bing search service. When searching for “browser” or “browser download”, Edge is highlighted, also noting that it uses the same open source technology as Google Chrome. The notice adds that the browser has “best web and extension compatibility in its class”. Well, it doesn’t hurt to try, right?