Winning coach at Barcelona paints as an option for Flamengo for 2022 | Flamengo

Published 12/02/2021 17:00

Rio – In search of a new technician for 2022, Flamengo is mapping the market and gaining new options. According to information from the portal “Mundo Rubro-Negro”, the Spanish Ernesto Valverde, coach of Barcelona between 2017 and 2020, would have been offered to the Rio de Janeiro club and could paint at the Ninho in 2022.

Valverde is without a club and had a successful spell at Barça. He led the team in winning the Spanish titles in 2017 and 2020. In addition, he won a Copa del Rey. On that occasion, he commanded superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

In addition to it, two other options were discussed. Javi Gracia, also born in Spain, and Frenchman Rudi Garcia. The Spaniard has already managed clubs such as Malaga and Valencia, from Spain, Rubin Kazan, from Russia, and Watford, from England. He has been without a club since leaving Valencia in May. Rudi Garcia left Lyon recently. In addition to the French club, he played for Roma, Olympique de Marseille, Lille and also Saint-Étienne.

