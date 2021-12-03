With 215 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil has more than 615,000 deaths by Covid-19

Brazil registered 215 deaths and 12,910 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With the update, the country has a total of 615,179 deaths and 22,118,782 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

This Thursday (2), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 220 and 9,078, respectively.

Ômicron variant

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), told CNN this Thursday (2) that there are two positive cases for the Ômicron variant in the state. Read more.

Covid-19 cases in South Africa are “growing rapidly” at what appears to be “the fastest pace we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic,” he told CNN Michelle Groome, head of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country’s public health agency, this Wednesday (1). Read more.

As part of ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the White House announced a series of new actions this Thursday aimed at combating the new coronavirus and protecting Americans from the Delta variant and the new Ômicron strain. One of them is the obligation to present a negative Covid-19 test for entry into the country. Read more.

All 14 passengers on the Nov. 26 flights from South Africa to the Netherlands, who were later diagnosed with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, were vaccinated, Dutch health officials said Thursday. Read more.