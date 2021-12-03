With a midfield goal, Grêmio runs over São Paulo and remains alive in the fight against relegation

Those who expected that Grêmio would be relegated this Thursday will have to wait. Hosting São Paulo, in Porto Alegre, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, the team commanded by Vagner Mancini had no difficulties to dominate the match, win 3-0 and keep alive in the fight against relegation to Serie B. Thiago Santos , Diogo Barbosa and Jhonata Robert, in a midfield shot, scored for Tricolor.

São Paulo went into the field with changes this Thursday. Gabriel Sara started the game playing the role of right wing, with Arboleda, Miranda and Léo forming the defender trio. In response to the fans’ requests, Ceni selected Benítez as a starter, but the Argentine’s first half was disastrous, as was the majority of the team, which also showed no improvement in the complementary stage.

With the result, Grêmio went to 39 points and remains in 18th place in the Brazilian Nationals, but now just one goal away from Bahia, the first team of the Z4. São Paulo, in turn, remains in 12th place, with 45 points. With only two more rounds to go in the championship, Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul needs to win its remaining commitments and still hope for the stumbling blocks of Bahia and Athletico-PR to get rid of relegation.

The game – São Paulo was far from having a brilliant first half. With changes in relation to the game against Sport, the team led by Rogério Ceni was unable to attack and was somewhat unprepared to turn the coach’s ideas into reality.

Grêmio, having nothing to do with it, went up and only didn’t open the score in the 12th minute because Miranda worked a miracle. Rodrigo Nestor faltered on the ball, was disarmed, and the ball fell to Thiago Santos, who, without a goalkeeper, kicked over the tricolor defender.

But ten minutes later, the defensive midfielder was redeemed with the Grêmio fans. Diogo Barbosa crossed on the left, and Thiago Santos appeared on the second post, free of the mark, to head into the back of the net, opening the scoring for the hosts.

From then on the game went cold. São Paulo tried to attack Grêmio to recover the loss, but continued with difficulties to exchange passes naturally in the offensive field. Grêmio, in turn, adopted a more cautious stance to go to half-time with a favorable result.

Second time

Rogério Ceni promoted changes in the team for the second half. Marquinhos and Igor Vinícius entered the vacancies of Welington and Benítez, respectively, but São Paulo’s stance remained the same. Grêmio, in turn, kept the mentality and almost expanded after six minutes, when Figueirinha queued up in the tricolor defense and nearly scored a great goal, knocking it out.

Shortly after, Ferreirinha received it from Douglas Costa on the left, fixed it, but at the time of submission, it was stopped. Not satisfied, he still stamped the crossbar in a new one-on-one charge.

If Ferreirinha was unable to expand, so much the better for Diogo Barbosa. On minute 24, Diogo Barbosa led the way down the left, cut to the middle and hit his right leg, which is not the good one, sending it through Tiago Volpi, who tried to stretch all the way, but did not avoid the second Grêmio goal.

Before the final whistle, Grêmio still had time to close the work with a great goal from Jhonata Robert, who threw a bomb in midfield to cover up goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, ahead, and guarantee the all-important triumph in Porto Alegre.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 3 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date: December 2, 2021, Thursday

Schedule: 20h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

GOAL: Thiago Santos, at 12th of the 1st T, Diogo Barbosa, at 24th of the 2nd T, Jhonata Robert, at 49th of the 2nd T (Grêmio)

Yellow cards: Rigoni, Miranda (São Paulo); Douglas Costa, Gabriel Grando, Borja (Grêmio)

GUILD: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos (Sarará) and Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Campaz (Villasanti) and Ferreira (Darlan); Diego Souza (Borja).

Technician: Vagner Mancini.

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda, Léo and Welington (Marquinhos); Rodrigo Nestor (Liziero), Igor Gomes (Gabriel Neves), Gabriel Sara and Benítez (Igor Vinícius); Rigoni (Juan) and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

