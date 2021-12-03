With Brazil in technical recession, two economists answer 5 questions about what to expect in the future | Economy

In common, economists Eduardo Giannetti and Zeina Latif assess that fiscal and political uncertainties make it difficult to improve the economic scenario in Brazil in the short term.

‘Supply bottlenecks’ hampered Brazil’s economic growth, says Silvia Matos

In this article, the two economists answer five questions about what they expect for the coming quarters. Read the interviews below:

‘Inheritance for the next government will be complicated,’ says Giannetti

Economist Eduardo Giannetti says that Brazil faces a “dramatic” social situation given the high unemployment, especially among the poorest. He also assesses that “the country dismantled what was left of the fiscal control institutions” and that the institutional crisis caused by President Jair Bolsonaro makes long-term investments in the country unfeasible.

The main excerpts from the interview given to the g1.

2 of 3 Portrait of economist Eduardo Giannetti — Photo: Evelson de Freitas/Estadão Content/Archive Portrait of the economist Eduardo Giannetti — Photo: Evelson de Freitas/Estadão Contents/Archive

What is the current economic scenario?

It catches my attention that we have two pairs who rarely walk together. The first is high inflation with a stagnant economy. Brazil is experiencing stagflation. Cumulative inflation is above double digits, and growth slowed sharply in the second half of 2021. It is unusual to have such high inflation with such low growth.

The second combination that is quite unusual in the Brazilian experience is that we are experiencing a moment of strong appreciation in commodity prices and, at the same time, a very strong devaluation of the real against the dollar. These two moves are usually combined in another way. When commodities appreciate, the real appreciates.

What explains part of this scenario?

My interpretation is that there are two fundamental reasons why the real has devalued so much: fiscal uncertainty and political-institutional uncertainty, which drove many investors away from Brazil and made investments too low.

The fiscal problem has recently worsened with the measures that the government approves in Congress, institutionalizing the default by the PEC of Precatórios and the workaround of the change in the index of the spending ceiling. Brazil dismantled what was left of fiscal control institutions. At the same time, the political-institutional noise created by President Jair Bolsonaro, who adopts the conflict strategy, greatly undermines the predictability and tranquility that the country needs to be able to make long-term investments.

Understand how the political crisis affects the Brazilian economy

And how is the economy in 2022?

If there is no recession, Brazil will be in a situation very close to that. The membership is dramatic, with very high unemployment. And we are witnessing an extremely disturbing and cruel phenomenon. Employment returned to the economically active population with higher education, but it did not return to Brazilians with less education. And this is a fact that exacerbates inequality in Brazil and leads to a situation of material deprivation for millions of Brazilians.

What can you wait until the arrival of the new government, whatever the outcome?

I think 2022 will be a year of high volatility, a little like what preceded Lula’s inauguration in the first term, when we had a strong devaluation of the real, which reached R$4 at that time – today, it would be the equivalent at R$ 7. It would not surprise me to see this happening during the pre-election period.

The inheritance for the next government, whatever it may be, is going to be very complicated. It will require a lot of credibility from the new government for it to be able to reverse this scenario of high interest rates, low investment and growth, a depreciated exchange rate, and high unemployment. It will need a lot of credibility.

Given this dramatic social picture, when will people’s lives get better?

If the next government has credibility, really manages to convince with actions that it has put the country on a good path, especially in the fiscal area, I believe there will be a major reversal of these movements of currency and real-denominated assets devaluation. This helps to reduce inflation. I think life is getting better.

This path should also promote a resumption of investments. There are many projects that are on hold. The new Brazilian regulatory frameworks, sanitation, railway infrastructure, port infrastructure are able to attract significant foreign investment. But this will not materialize until the Brazilian horizon is clearer, and this will only happen after the elections.

‘Bolsonaro is delivering a country worse than it received it,’ says Zeina

Economist Zeina Latif says the Brazilian economy is structurally more fragile. Today, she says that the country has “very low” growth potential and more difficulty in correcting mistakes made in monetary policy. For 2022, assesses that Brazil must face a recessive scenario.

The main excerpts from the interview given to the g1.

3 of 3 Economist Zeina Latif — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1 Economist Zeina Latif — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

What is the situation of the Brazilian economy?

The economy is structurally more fragile than in the past. There were already important signs of low growth before the pandemic. And in the post-pandemic, we are talking about a country with an increase in the so-called structural, natural unemployment rate. There is a huge contingent of unqualified people to enter the job market, which today is more demanding. Some occupations and basic services, which end up being the entry point into the labor market, disappeared or shrank a lot. With that, our potential is very limited.

What is the consequence of this limited potential scenario?

A country with very low growth potential is more sensitive to economic policy mistakes like the ones we see now. Correction of course is much more difficult. You cannot open the newspaper and not see bad news about the tax issue. It’s one after the other. And it’s not just about spending. We are talking about institutional setback, we are seeing the discussion in Congress about the ceiling rule. The macroeconomic environment is starting to look a lot like the end of the Dilma Rousseff administration. The whole picture is very bad. It won’t be easy to fix.

Is it possible to pass any major reforms by the end of the Bolsonaro government?

It is no longer a question of what can be approved. Congress is taking irresponsible measures from a fiscal standpoint. It’s better not to approve anything else. Each one is looking at their competitiveness in the elections, everyone wanting to have Auxílio Brasil to call their own. And economic policy was practically outsourced. There is no government taking care of the legislative agenda. There are important issues that are coming out there, and we do not see the government present to talk about what does not make sense. We need a president of the Chamber who consults more, dialogues more, understands more technically what is coming out. I miss a greater zeal about this.

It is very clear that Bolsonaro is delivering a country worse than it received. You can say they had some major renovations, and it’s true. But, from the point of view of the macroeconomic environment, of the institutional environment, I see setbacks.

Miriam Leitão explains the difference between Axilio Brasil and basic income

Will a reform agenda in the next administration bring a quick resumption or are we doomed to years of low growth?

The next president needs to come with a clear economic agenda and with political strength to, in his first year in office, move forward with more controversial issues and signal his commitment to fiscal discipline, whatever the ceiling. I think it shouldn’t mess with the ceiling, but, let’s say that it is concluded that it will change the rule, the issue is to signal the commitment to fiscal discipline. Then I think we have a quick decompression in inflation expectations and in the exchange rate.

But it needs to have a clear agenda and political force. It’s no use saying what you’re going to do. I hope that one lesson that has been learned is that it is not about putting a minister of finance, of the economy, with a vision of the problems. These are agendas that depend on political support. The president has to be involved. It’s no use arriving and saying: ‘this is a matter for the Minister of Economy, it’s not for me’. That does not exist. It is incomprehensible that the market has fallen into this type of conversation, especially after having gone through the experience of Joaquim Levy (Minister of Finance at the start of the second government Dilma Rousseff), in which he failed to implement what he wanted.

The country is experiencing a very difficult social situation. What can you expect from a job?

The unemployment trend is to increase next year because of the full impact of the interest rate hike. There is very stubborn inflation, and I think the Central Bank will have a lot of difficulty in bringing inflation down. I think this market forecast of 10% (IPCA drop) to go to 5% next year is optimistic. High inflation is tighter too. And BC is alone, mopping ice. It’s a difficult picture. Not to mention the wait caused by political uncertainty (with the election). We see signs of companies waiting to hire and invest.

We have seen these revisions to GDP projections for 2022. I think next year will be one of recessionary conditions. It is already a weak economy and still has all the effect to materialize from rising interest rates.

The impacts of the new interest rate increase and its relationship with the spending ceiling