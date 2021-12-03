With dividends, Taesa and Braskem have strong growth; see cut-off date

The actions of Taesa (TAEE11) and of the Braskem (BRKM5) have a strong increase this Thursday (2), after the announcement of the payment of dividends made by both, on a day of gains for the Brazilian stock exchange.

The papers of Taesa rose 3.68%, to R$ 37.22, while those of Braskem advanced 9.51%%, to R$ 57.80. Already the Ibovespa closed up 3.66%, to 104,466.24 points.

Taesa approved the distribution of proceeds in the amount of R$ 523 million: R$ 320.984 million in interim dividends and R$ 202.015 million in payment of interest on equity (JCP).

The company says that the value is equivalent to R$0.31 per common and preferred share, and R$0.93 per unit. Interest on equity will be R$ 0.19 per share and R$ 0.58 per unit, according to Taesa.

Payment of earnings takes place on December 29, based on the shareholding position on December 6th. As of December 7, 2021, shares and units will be traded “ex-dividends and interest on equity”.

Braskem Dividends

Braskem will bring forward the distribution of R$ 6 billion in dividends to December 20th.

According to the company, it is R$7.53 per class “A” preferred or common share (BRKM3 and BRKM5) and R$ 0.60 per class “B” preferred share (BRKM6).

THE The cut-off date for entitlement to earnings is December 8th., with shares traded “ex-dividends” from the following day, still according to Braskem.