With low vaccination coverage, PJF strengthens immunization against Influenza

In recent days, some Brazilian cities have registered an increase in the number of flu cases, such as Rio de Janeiro, which is facing an outbreak of H3N2. In Juiz de Fora, the virus is also a cause for concern. Just at the end of November, seven new cases of Influenza were confirmed in the city, according to the Municipality of Juiz de Fora (PJF). With this, the Health Department reinforced the vaccination campaign against the disease, as immunization protects against the main flu viruses circulating in Brazil, such as H3N2, H1N1 and Influenza B. Between this Wednesday (1) and On the next 17th, the Basic Health Units (UBSs) and the PAM-Marechal vaccinate all people over 6 months of age in Juiz de Fora.

The immunization campaign against Influenza has been going on since April and, in October, the public that can receive the vaccine was expanded. However, with the low demand for the immunizing agent and the increased circulation of the virus, the Ministry of Health decided to extend the campaign until December 17th. The goal proposed by the Government is to achieve 90% vaccine coverage. According to Marcilene Chaves, supervisor of the PJF Immunization Sector, Juiz de Fora has reached, so far, 60% of the target audience, which includes children, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly and health workers.

“Since October, the Ministry has been worrying, because it is another disease, another virus that is circulating in Brazil and here too, in Juiz de Fora. Rio de Janeiro already has an outbreak of the disease, and it is (a municipality) very close to Juiz de Fora. Therefore, we extend the vaccination to anyone over 6 months of age and not just to the target audience”, informs Marcilene, who emphasizes the importance of receiving a single dose of the vaccine against Influenza annually.

According to the supervisor, Juiz de Fora has enough doses for everyone who wants to receive the immunizing agent. In total, 196 thousand doses were applied, with 65% of the elderly being vaccinated. Marcilene highlights the importance of people belonging to the target group going to vaccination posts, since the vaccination coverage of this group is low. Whoever took the immunizing agent against Covid-19 can receive the Influenza vaccine.

disease can lead to death

According to immunologist Fernando Aarestrup, the symptoms of Influenza are similar to those of Covid-19. Sudden high fever, body ache, headache, sore throat and malaise are some of the most common signs of infection, in addition to a persistent cough. “The flu caused by the Influenza virus can be serious and lead to hospitalization and death. Currently, we have an endemic flu caused by this type of virus practically all over the world, with a constant number of cases every year”, explains Aarestrup.

The specialist also points out that the elderly are more vulnerable to the disease due to the aging of the immune system, which requires special care. “These Influenza virus variants are very aggressive, and can lead to hospitalization and even death. Therefore, vaccinating vulnerable populations such as the elderly is a crucial approach”, he points out. “We have to warn people that cases of flu caused by the Influenza virus continue to exist. We have to vaccinate every year, because these viruses have periodic mutations, causing the emergence of variants, just as happens with Covid-19”, he adds.

Content continues after the ad

Vaccination and documentation locations

To receive the Influenza vaccine, people must go to one of the vaccination points and present an original document with a photo, such as a driver’s license or identity card (RG). The vaccine offered is the trivalent, capable of protecting against the three main types of “flu” viruses in circulation: Influenza A (H1N1), Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza B. Immunization prevents complications from the disease, deaths and their associated consequences on health services, in addition to minimizing the viral load, reducing symptoms that can be confused with those of Covid-19.

Until December 17, Juiz de Fora has 46 vaccination points, such as the PAM-Marechal, from 2 pm to 8 pm; the Elderly Health Department (only for the elderly), from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; the Department of Health for Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (only for pregnant women, postpartum women and infants), from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm; and in the Basic Health Units (UBSs) of the municipality. To check all hours and addresses, visit the PJF website.

Check the vaccination locations and times:

– PAM-Marshal: from 2 pm to 8 pm

Rua Marechal Deodoro 946, Centro

– Department of Elderly Health: vaccination of elderly people aged 60 years and over, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Rua Batista de Oliveira 943, Granbery

– Department of Women, Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents: vaccination focused on pregnant women, postpartum women and infants, from 8 am to 2 pm

Rua São Sebastião 772/776, Centro

UBSs: from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm