With or without Ômicron, it’s not time for New Year’s Eve and Carnival, says Natalia Pasternak – Saúde

Regardless of the presence of the Ômicron variant of coronavirus, Brazil is not yet ready to hold parties with large crowds. This is the assessment of the biologist Natalia Pasternak, Ph.D. in microbiology by USP and president of Question of Science Institute (IQC). In an interview with state, she highlights that, despite the improvement in the pandemic indicators, the scenario in the country still requires care.

The decrease in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for covid-19 in Brazil in the last quarter of this year, since vaccination advanced, led to a wave of optimism for the end of health protocols. But, with the appearance of the Ômicron variant and its arrival in Brazil, at least 19 capitals canceled the end-of-the-year events this week, and other dozens of municipalities gave up not holding carnival.

However, in the expert’s assessment, the previous scenario was not conducive to holding these parties. “We have to wait and see how the virus will behave with the vaccinated population. We cannot go back on what we have advanced so far”, he said.

Many cities canceled public New Year’s Eve parties and several also suspended the carnival with confirmation from Ômicron. Was the decision right?

Regardless of Ômicron, this is not the time to hold public parties with great crowds. We are in a moment of control to reap the small achievements that Brazil has in the fight against the pandemic, thanks to mass vaccination. We have reached the end of 2021 with a much better situation than we saw last year, when the recommendation was not to even have family parties. This is now possible, but that doesn’t mean that parties as hot as New Year’s and Carnival can already be done in an excessive manner. We need to wait and see how the virus will behave in the vaccinated population. We cannot go back on what we have advanced so far.

Despite the cancellation of public parties, private events will still take place. Is it effective, in fighting the virus, to cancel public parties and keep private ones?

The cancellation of public parties, even with the maintenance of private parties, is effective in controlling the pandemic because public parties attract people of all ages, from all places and who are vaccinated or not. At private parties, it is possible to establish an entrance control, with protocols such as the requirement for proof of vaccination, the covid-19 test and a maximum number of people in the space. The ideal, however, is that there are no crowded private parties, such as nightclubs and large concerts. This is very risky and can compromise.

The State of São Paulo announced this Thursday, 2, the anticipation of the booster dose for four months. Does the measure have any practical effect on combating a new variant?

Anticipating the period of booster doses is a logistical strategy to better defend the population in less time. However, you cannot anticipate it to less than four months because this is the minimum period necessary for a good dose of immune boosting. From the standpoint of immunological strategy, it is better to increase the period between doses because the longer, the better the defense boost. However, in the condition we are in today, with a new variant, the strategy of boosting the population as quickly as possible makes sense.

And what should Brazil be doing at the federal level to contain the spread of the new variant?

The Brazilian government needs to institute the vaccination passport. We cannot transform Brazil into a tourist destination for anti-vaccine people, and that is what will happen if the passport is not instituted. Brazil is an interesting tourist destination and, when the world realizes that it is not demanding a vaccine certificate, a population that is against the vaccine could be attracted here.

The vaccination passport needs to happen, as well as the requirement for testing, contact tracking, quarantine for those coming from outside. This all needs to be instituted from the beginning, but it never was. And that makes more sense than closing borders to a few specific countries.