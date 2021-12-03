With reorganization cancelled, Banco Inter gives up listing in the US

O Inter (BIDI11) I had my bags ready to leave the B3 and list your actions in the U.S, but a decision by the shareholders will force the bank to remain on the Brazilian stock exchange.

The holders of the papers had until this Thursday (2) to decide whether they would agree to exchange their BIDI11 and BIDI4 shares for Inter Platform share receipts (BDRs) — as the bank would call itself on Nasdaq — or if they preferred the cash-out, that is, receive the corresponding amount in cash.

[uptake

One of the conditions for the operation to go ahead was that the amount disbursed to those who opted for the second option did not exceed R$ 2 billion. But, according to a statement sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), this was exactly what happened when more than 10% of its shareholder base preferred the cash-out.

Inter had the prerogative of proceeding with the operation even though it disbursed a higher sum, however, according to the document, the board of directors chose not to exercise it. With that, the corporate reorganization that would allow the change of domicile is canceled.

Why are so many people opting for cash-out?

The intense movement of investors opting to leave Inter is explained by two main factors: the value defined for the cash-out and the fall in the bank’s shares.

A report contracted by Inter determined the amount of R$44.58 per BIDI11 unit or R$15.28 per BIDI4 share for shareholders who chose to receive in cash. At the time, the sum was less than the share price, but now the game is reversed.

BIDI11 units ended the day at BRL 32.99, while BIDI4 shares were quoted at BRL 11.20. In other words, whoever chose to sell the shares would guarantee an appreciation close to 36% in both cases.

Why do Inter want to go to Nasdaq?

The move to Nasdaq would allow the Menin family — which also owns the MRV developer — to keep the reins of Inter. This is possible thanks to the so-called “supervote”, which allows the distinction between classes of shares.

The shares that would be traded on the market (class A) would each be entitled to one vote. Class B shares, which would be in the hands of the current controllers, would guarantee 10 votes each.

In a presentation to investors explaining the restructuring process, Inter highlighted that the switch to Nasdaq would allow the bank to raise nearly $19.7 billion in capital without the current controllers losing a majority of the voting shares.

Currently, the Menin family owns the majority of the voting shares, but it is already close to the 50% limit. This means that, staying here at B3, the limit for further capital increases without loss of control drops to US$ 569 million.