With return of rain and improvement in reservoirs, government reduces energy generation from thermal plants | water crisis

With the return of rain and the improvement in the level of reservoirs at hydroelectric plants, the government decided to reduce the use of thermoelectric plants in December.

This measure should lead to a drop in the average cost of energy generation in the country. However, it should not immediately lead to cheaper electricity bills for consumers (read more below).

The decision was taken on Wednesday (1) by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE), which decided limit total thermal generation in December to 15,000 average megawatts (MW), including eventual import of energy from Uruguay and Argentina.

Until then, there was no limit and the National Electric System Operator (ONS) could activate the amount necessary to guarantee the supply of energy to the country.

In August and September, for example, the country generated 19,000 average MW of thermal energy, record values ​​for the historical series, according to the ONS.

Watch below the November 18 report on how the return of rains has helped in the recovery of reservoirs.

Rains help replenish reservoirs across Brazil

The energy generated by thermoelectric plants, in addition to being more polluting, is more expensive than hydroelectric power. Therefore, the greater use of thermal plants ends up being reflected in an increase in tariffs for consumers.

During this water crisis, the government activated more thermal plants to save water from the hydroelectric reservoirs – the dams of the plants installed in the Southeast and Center-West reached an average storage of 16.7% in October, before the start of the rainy season.

The objective of the measure, says the CMSE in a note, is to reduce the total cost of energy generation.

“The measure favors the use of cheaper resources, as needed, concurrently with the expected recovery of storage in the country’s main reservoirs throughout the current rainy season”, says the committee.

Despite the expected reduction in the total cost, the measure should not bring immediate consequences to the consumer, since there is an accumulated deficit of R$ 9.87 billion until September in the collection of tariff flags, a charge applied to the electricity bill when the cost of electricity increases. production of energy.

The “water scarcity” flag, created to try to cover this extraordinary cost, is expected to remain in effect until April 2022.

This banner came into effect in September and adds R$14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed in the consumers’ electricity bill, with the exception of low-income families covered by the Social Tariff.

Improvement of reservoirs

According to the ONS, the rainy season this year began in October, as expected, and the level of reservoirs has increased above expectations.

In 2020, the rainy season started late, in November, and the water level that reached the reservoirs was the worst in 91 years, which triggered the energy crisis.

“As a result, it was possible to continue refilling the reservoirs of relevant hydroelectric plants, contributing to an increase in the equivalent storage of all subsystems [em novembro], with the exception of the North, compared to the end of October 2021”, says the CMSE in a statement.

The ONS forecast is that the storage of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem — considered the “water tank” of the electricity sector — will reach 55.9% by the end of May 2022, equivalent to 12.9 percentage points above that verified on May 31st since this year.

At the height of the energy crisis, the operator even predicted that hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest would reach 10% of average storage in November.

However, with the rains, these reservoirs reached 19.7% of average storage at the end of November and, according to the CMSE forecast, should reach 26.1%, on average, by the end of this month of December.