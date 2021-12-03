Without knowing it, a man kept a stone more valuable than gold for 6 years – News

A man didn’t know how to react when he learned that a strange stone he kept at home was actually an extremely valuable meteor fragment.

It all started in 2015, when Australian David Hole was looking for gold in a park near Melbourne — the site was the site of a feverish rush for gold in the country, in the mid-19th century.

During his searches, he found the rock, which he thought was gold. But he was unable to remove the outer layer, so he kept it at home all this time.

During the period, he tried everything to remove at least one splinter of the mineral: hammers, drills, he threw it on the ground with all his strength.

The rock’s strength and “very unusual” weight of 17 kg made the amateur prospector very curious.

The question was only answered after a visit to the Melbourne Museum, where a pair of geologists discovered that it was something far more rare and valuable than gold.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, in 37 years of checking the museum, this is only the third meteor fragment identified by geologist Dermot Henry, the local expert.

Tests stated that it is a 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite fragment that has been on Earth for at least 1,000 years.

Normally this type of material is extremely valuable and appreciated by several industries, but the newspaper did not reveal how much the rock could be worth in the local market.

