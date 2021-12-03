Word, Excel and PowerPoint have a new look

Microsoft has started to release the new application interface to all users Office 365 and Office 2021. The look change was announced last June, and the beta version with the changes was released for testing in July.

The new update tries to adapt the programs in the office suite to the layout of the new Windows 11, giving them a more rounded appearance and with some subtle adjustments to buttons.

Also, the Quick Access Toolbar is now hidden — a way to make the interface simpler. To display it again, just activate it in “Display Options”.

dark mode

The biggest novelty in layout is that Office will automatically follow the color scheme (light or dark) defined in Windows by the user.

Microsoft says the update will be available on Windows 11, and also for some Windows 10 users — who have version 2110 and build 14527.20226 or later. In addition, 50% of subscribers will have access to the new look automatically.

After upgrading, the new look can be turned on or off by clicking the megaphone icon in the upper right corner of apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint or OneNote.

You can read about the changes in more detail at this link.