Luciano Huck Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

According to information supplied by UOL, workshops reported damages they suffered during renovations made to cars for the Lata Velha painting, from Luciano Huck’s former program on Globo.

The program framework was launched in 2005. UOL heard from owners of two of the more than five workshops that provided service. They said they had to deal with issues such as tight deadlines and limited budget.

Tarso Marques, who is a former Formula 1 driver and owner of a company specializing in customization, made changes to the Lata Velha for five years.

– I had already been invited to the painting two other times, but I didn’t accept because it was a totally different line from the one I work. I make a car that looks like a car, not a float. And that was the condition for me to participate – he said.

Tarso said that cars he would spend more than a year working on at his company had to be delivered within eight and 15 days of starting the renovation.

– It’s a car that has absolutely nothing. It really sucks. Most of them don’t have a floor, there’s a mouse inside, you have no idea what state the car is in. It’s a very short deadline, an extremely tight budget, there are things that we have to use from sponsors and it still needs to be a useful car to walk, work, parade – he said.

