World War II bomb blast leaves four injured in Germany

Artifact was detonated during tunnel drilling in Munich city; according to the firefighters, none of those affected are at risk of life

Four people were injured on Wednesday, 1st, after a bomb in the Second World War explode under a bridge in the vicinity of one of the busiest train stations in the city of Munich, in the Germany. The information was given by the city’s Fire Brigade on social media. In the publication, the agency assured that none of the people were seriously injured. The explosion hit an area that was being drilled for the construction of a tunnel and police ruled out any danger of new occurrences in the region. The local train station had its operation halted and there is still no forecast for a return. It is not uncommon for bombs to be found in Germany, a country that was divided and was a point of high movement during World War II. Today, even seven decades after the fighting ended, more than 2,000 tons of such objects are discovered each year. It is estimated that most of the explosives are buried at a depth of six meters in different parts of the country.