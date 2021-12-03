Wow! Virgínia Fonseca shows the mansion where she will live with her family: “Almost 7,000 square meters”; watch

If there’s one thing we love to do, it’s take a peek at celebrities’ homes. Aware of this, Virgínia Fonseca killed the curiosity of fans this Wednesday (1st), and showed details of the new mansion where she will live with Zé Felipe and the couple’s daughter, Maria Alice. The property, which is old, will undergo a series of renovations and expansions over the next few years.

“The constructions are going to start now. Look, it’s very big, here it’s almost 7 thousand square meters! We are going to build more houses, our project is still to expand the house. Back there, the area is all ours too. We have a project that you have no idea about. It’s very big! The right foot is low, let’s put it high…”, said the influencer, in Stories on Instagram.

Continues after Advertising

Afterwards, she explained that the room where she will sleep with her husband will be separated from the main house. “Giving you a spoiler, my room and Zé Felipe’s will be separated from the house. The house will be over there and my room with Joseph will be over here. We’re also going to make a studio for Zé here at the house, there’s going to be a room to store my receipts, there’s going to be a gym, there’s going to be everything, God willing”, she warned, adding that the works should extend for another 2 years. Look:

Virginia updates on the construction of her mansion with Zé Felipe pic.twitter.com/6v9LH7HlIr — Only Media (@MediasSo) December 2, 2021

In July, Virginia shared a video on her YouTube channel giving more details about the mansion, whose design includes an infinity pool, large suite, balconies, music studio and six bedrooms. The condo, in turn, has several lakes and even a horse riding! “Like those houses in the US, Kim Kardashian mansion”, joked the influencer. Watch: