Xbox Series record one of the worst weeks ever in Japan • Eurogamer.pt

Last week, the Japanese showed how enamored they are with the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling console and the console most games are sold for, in Japanese brick-and-mortar stores.

According to the Famitsu list, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl continue to lead sales and are already close to 1.8 million physical units sold in two weeks, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is close to 7 million.

Konami’s Power Pro Kun Pocket R was the week’s best debut and helped to contribute to a list made up exclusively of titles for the Nintendo console.

While Nintendo Switch thrives in Japan, other consoles continue to go through inconsistent times and if the Nintendo console appears as the best seller with more than 122 thousand units shipped from stores in a week (almost 16 thousand were the OLED model), the sales of current-gen consoles continue to demonstrate the difficulties in getting stock in stores.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 sold close to 9,000 units and this represents more than double the units sold in the previous week, which was one of the console’s worst records in its first year of life.

Like Sony’s console, Microsoft’s Xbox Series consoles are also facing these difficulties and the company recorded what is probably its worst sales week in the land of the samurai.

Last week, 633 Xbox Series consoles were sold (435 X Series units), numbers that clearly express the difficulties in putting more stock in stores.

Game sales (total)

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 355,046 (1,750,688) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 35,012 (364,509) [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 23,360 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 22,746 (6,968,435) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,358 (2,933,333) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,905 (2,291,581) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,139 (4,153,289) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 11,010 (4,517,749) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 9,476 (175,236) [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,920 (4,206,024)

Console sales (total)