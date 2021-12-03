Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle available on Amazon

The Xbox Series S Console – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle is available and pre-ordered from Amazon. The version includes free download of the games and also has the Midnight Drive package for Fortnite and 1,000 V-Bucks, in addition to 1,000 Rocket League credits. The product will officially launch tomorrow, December 2nd.

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful brother of the new generation, but it comes with the best cost-benefit ratio. The device does not have a disc player, being able to play all games in a 100% digital way. With built-in SSD, the S Series processes games much faster, drastically reducing tedious loading screens.

Smaller than the Xbox Series X and also the Xbox One S, the big difference is on the front, where there’s the launch button and a USB 3.2 port, but no disk input. Depending on how you plan to play the S can make a lot of sense.

The interface is practically identical to the Xbox One, but easier to navigate and full of features. Load times are lightning fast and the console also features a Quick Resume function, which lets you pick up a game where you left off.

Below, we highlight the Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle on Amazon*. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations.

Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle

Get the Xbox Series S-Pack Fortnite and Rocket League. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Bling backpack, Dark Splitter ax and even get 1000 V-Bucks to spend on your favorite items. For additional Rocket League content, you get the purple Masamune car, the purple Virtual Wave Boost, the purple Zefram tires and 1,000 credits.

