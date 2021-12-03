XP sees cheap stock market and Ibovespa at 123,000 points in 2022; but election year brings extra volatility

XP sees 2022 as a challenging year on the macroeconomic side, with the economy growing at a slower pace, inflation still high and the benchmark interest rate (Selic) reaching 11% or more. The analysis team headed by Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig explains that the trajectory of the Brazilian debt, currently equivalent to 83% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), will be one of the great debates in the country over the next electoral scenario.

At worst, XP analysts project the Ibovespa to 93,000 points at the end of 2022; in the base scenario, at 123 thousand points; and in an optimistic scenario, at 145 thousand points.

“However, for the case bull (best scenario) or basis happens, national and global risks should decrease first, mainly domestic ones, related to the long-term rate scenario”, says the analysis team.

The XP report also brought a study on the behavior of markets in an election year and, although it did not identify any clear pattern, a common characteristic between these periods is the greater than normal volatility. “We analyzed electoral periods from 2002, when economic policies were more similar to those we have today”, say the analysts.

That year, Brazilian stocks fell nearly 30% in the six months before the elections and rose 27% in the following semester. However, in 2014, returns were positive in both windows. Anyway, on the average of the electoral years analyzed, the Ibovespa had a negative return of 6.7% in the semester prior to the election and an appreciation of 5.9% after the elections.

“The stock price doesn’t seem to follow any rules. Brazilian democracy is young and the sample of electoral periods in which policies and the market were similar to the current one are small. In addition, the Brazilian market is sensitive to movements in the global market”, wrote the analysts.

As for volatility, it’s also difficult to draw a pattern. On average, historically, it tends to increase before the second round and decrease after the elections. “In short, the rule is that volatility in the markets is normal and, although we cannot anticipate exactly what to expect, we should prepare for some turmoil in 2022,” says the analysis team.

“The Brazilian stock exchange remains cheap in whatever metrics we measure”, says the text signed by the analysts. Whether by the Price/Profit ratio, excluding commodities, compared to fixed income or other exchanges. “This in itself does not guarantee positive returns, but for investors with patience and long-term vision, these moments of turmoil tend to be better for investing”, complements the analysis.

Analysts calculate that the risk premium for equities remains favorable, even considering higher interest rates. This premium is the difference between the variable income yield and the real interest rate and is currently at 7.8%, while the long-term average is 4.9%.

XP’s three main investment themes for the Stock Exchange were maintained: commodities, to protect against inflation and the high dollar; stories with secular growth that rely less on the challenging macroeconomic environment; and specific opportunities, cases of quality stocks that dropped in price too much.

Among the sectors that are being traded below the historical average, considering Price/Profit, XP cites telecommunications, electrical, materials and energy. “Other sectors are trading online or at a premium on their track record, such as healthcare and technology,” says the report.

