You can now vote for the “Players Choice” award at the 2021 Game Awards • Eurogamer.pt

Voting for the “Players Choice” award at the 2021 Game Awards has already opened.

This prize serves precisely to give you to the players and as a complement to the other prizes, which are decided by a group of media chosen by the organization of the Game Awards.

In the first round each player can vote for 10 out of 30 games. The deadline for making your vote at this time is 1 day and 18 hours. One of the games that is on the list is Halo Infinite, which due to the late release date, was not in time to be nominated for the remaining awards.

The “Players Choice” award will be decided in three rounds, and in the last round there will only be 5 games left to vote. For now, Halo Infinite is leading the vote with 9% of the total share. Forza Horizon 5 and Resident Evil Village are tied with 7% of the votes.

The winners of the 2021 Game Awards will be announced next week, in an event that will be broadcast live in the early hours of December 10th. The event will also be the stage for several surprises and announcements.

Which games will you vote for in the first round?

Voting is now live for Round 1 of #TheGameAwards Players’ Voice A 100% fan voted award. Vote now:https://t.co/A0RowgcpH5 pic.twitter.com/sUn5mYMpEI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 2, 2021