Young claims he “shouldn’t have been born” and wins lawsuit against mother’s doctor

20-year-old British Evie Toombes sued the general practitioner who cared for her mother before the pregnancy. She suffers from a malformation of the spine and, as a result, needs to be connected to tubes for long periods. In court, the young woman alleged that the health professional did not inform the mother about the importance of taking important vitamins during pregnancy. Upon winning the lawsuit, Toombes is expected to win a million-dollar settlement that is still being calculated, but which will cover medical treatments for the rest of his life.

to the newspaper the sun, the girl reported that the doctor, Philip Mitchell, did not indicate that her mother, Caroline Toombes, took folic acid. The vitamin is important for the process of formation of the fetus, before pregnancy. According to the prosecution, had Caroline received the recommendation, the pregnancy would have been delayed and the girl would likely not have been born.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Evie Toombes was diagnosed with spina bifida in November 2001. Due to her malformation, her mobility is limited. Over time, Evie will depend more and more on the wheelchair. She also suffers from bowel and bladder problems.

At the trial, Evie’s mother reported that she went to the doctor’s office to plan her first pregnancy. According to her, they would have talked about the use of vitamins, but at no time was discussed the importance of using folic acid to prevent malformations. “He told me it wasn’t necessary. I was told that if I had been on a good diet beforehand, I would not have to take folic acid. He told me to go home and ‘have a lot of sex,’ which was really rude,” he says.

The doctor’s defense, in turn, alleges that the woman could already be pregnant by contacting Dr. Mitchell. Furthermore, the clinician would actually have indicated that if the woman had a good diet, supplements would be less important. He denies having waived the use of the vitamin.

The London Supreme Court, however, agreed with Evie. The young woman must receive millionaire indemnity that must cover her health expenses for the rest of her life.

Get access to all columnists. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us