Young man who opened fire in a school in the US was ‘relentless’, says police – International

(photo: Reproduction/The Daily Beast)

The 15-year-old who opened fire on Tuesday (11/30) at his high school in Michigan was “absolutely relentless” and showed “scary determination,” police said of yet another firearms tragedy “He shot people at close range, often aiming for the head or chest,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The balance of victims, which increased this Wednesday (1st), from four dead and seven injured, almost all aged between 14 and 17 years.

The young man, arrested in the act and identified as Ethan Crumbley, could spend the rest of his life in prison, as he will be tried as if he is of legal age, announced local prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The official said that there is a “mountain of evidence on the internet, on video and on social media” that proves that it was not an impulsive act but “totally premeditated”.

Police found a video recorded on Monday on the young man’s cell phone in which he announced his intention to attack his colleagues the next day, a plan that was also recorded in a diary found in his backpack.

Crumbley was taken to justice this Wednesday on several charges, including “murder” and “acts of terrorism”.

His reasons are still a mystery: he has not explained them since he was arrested and chose to remain silent during his testimony, in which he pleaded not guilty through his lawyer.

– ‘My new beauty’ –

The shooting took place on Tuesday in the small town of Oxford, about 40 miles north of the metropolis of Detroit, just before 1 pm local time.

Crumbley, who carried a 9mm caliber Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol, opened fire throughout the school, advancing methodically. Fired at least 30 bullets.

“It was intended to kill people,” summed up Sheriff Bouchard CNN.

The deceased are two girls aged 14 and 17 and two boys aged 16 and 17. Five young victims remain hospitalized on Wednesday, including a 14-year-old girl in critical condition. A 47-year-old student and teacher were discharged.

Sheriff Bouchard estimated today that Crumbley fired randomly, not picking his victims.

Authorities are considering bringing the perpetrator’s parents to trial, prosecutor McDonald said.

In addition to the weapon used in the attack, purchased by Crumbley’s father on November 26 in Black Friday promotions, rifles were also seized at the family home.

Young Crumbley posted a photo of the gun on his Instagram account with the caption: “I just got my new baby today.”

– Right to silence –

According to photos posted on social media, the young man trained with a pistol before the attack.

Investigators believe he entered the school on Tuesday with the gun in his backpack. Oxford High School does not have a metal detector, unlike many schools in the United States.

Crumbley had no criminal record or bad school behavior to suggest trouble.

However, Sheriff Bouchard said that on Monday he was called into the school’s boardroom for an unspecified problem. On Tuesday, before the attack, school officials spoke to him again, this time along with his parents.

After the meeting, he returned to class, and shortly thereafter, he emerged from a bathroom and began shooting, reloading ammunition as his classmates fled.

“We know that he tried to enter the classrooms, that he shot through the doors of several of them,” explained Bouchard.

He took three 15-round clips with the gun and there were still 18 bullets left when the police rushed at him at school and forced him to surrender a few minutes after the first call to the emergency number.

Detained at a center for juvenile offenders, Crumbley “claimed his right to remain silent” after receiving a visit from his parents, who asked him not to speak to investigators and hired a lawyer for him, police said.