your company did not pay? See what to do in these cases

Until December 20, 2021, the payment of the 13th salary should inject R$ 232.6 billion into the Brazilian economy. The information is from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). Traditionally, the 13th salary is a mandatory amount for those with CLT, a right guaranteed by Law 4,090. But, and if the company doesn’t pay the 13th salary, what happens? That’s what we’ll see next.

Company did not pay the 13th salary? See what to do in this situation

Thus, according to the Law, the payment of the 13th must take place by the 20th of December of each year. Furthermore, between February and November, the employer will pay, as an advance, half of the salary received by the employee in the previous month.

However, the deadline for making the payment of the 13th salary ended on November 30th. But what happens if the company has not paid the amount? Well, the first step for the employee is to check if the amount has not already been paid before. As an advance during the vacation period, for example.

So, if the amount has not been credited, you need to alert your superior and the human resources department to find out what happened. Only if the situation of payment of the 13th salary is not resolved, then the employee must contact the union and seek the labor court.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / shutterstock.com