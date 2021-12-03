‘You’re clowning, don’t you f***’

Hero of Palmeiras in the decision against Flamengo, Deyverson spoke about the simulation he made in overtime

Author of the historic goal that gave the third title of Conmebol Libertadores to Palmeiras, Deyverson was also the protagonist of an infamous bid against the Flamengo, in a match held in Uruguay, last Saturday (27).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In an interview with Flow Sports Club, the forward explained the simulation of aggression in the second half of overtime after a ‘slap’ on the back by the referee Nestor Pitana. The center forward told what he said to the judge, who burst out laughing after the act of the Palmeirense.

“Football is with a lot of mimimi, you can do nothing. Everyone (he thought it was funny). I was sick of laughing. I didn’t see the referee. He slapped and punched me. I thought it was Arão, Matheuzinho, who argued . The VAR will catch on. I’ll appreciate it, everyone knows Deyverson. When I went to see him, he said: ‘Why did you fall?’ I said: ‘Didn’t you see the guy attacking me?’ He said: ‘It wasn’t the guy, it was me’. I said: ‘Was it you? I’ll give you yellow. You’re clowning around, don’t f***.’ He laughed and said he had a minute to go. do you kick your ass and don’t want to take a card?” Deyverson said.

With the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Palmeiras once again have one more opportunity to go to the Club World Cup, which will take place at the beginning of February, in the United Arab Emirates.