The Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques, admitted this Friday that “very difficult and challenging times” continue, questioning whether the situation will allow the sector to “save Easter” in 2022.

“I remember that in the first meetings we had with APAVT [Associação Portuguesa das Agências de Viagens e Turismo] we were talking about Easter 2020, if we would save it. We didn’t save Easter, we didn’t save Christmas, we didn’t save Easter 2021 either, and let’s see if we save Easter 2022”, said Rita Marques at the 46th National Congress of APAVT, which ended today in Aveiro.

The Secretary of State recalled that the pandemic had “brutal impacts” on tourism, one of the sectors most affected by covid-19.

“In 2019, at the level of net results in the sector, we had more than one billion euros. In 2020 we are talking about a negative 1.5 billion euros”, he recalled.

“These are very difficult and very challenging times”, he stressed, at a time when there is a new increase in covid-19 cases and the appearance of the Omicron variant.

After all the warnings that were being given throughout the congress, which brings together various agents from many segments of the tourism sector, Rita Marques said that the “event was also an opportunity for the sector itself” and “all businessmen to make a warning cry, realizing that they continue to ask for help.”

And – he assured – “this help naturally has to come”.

“The minister noted that we are going to continue working on the program to support the maintenance of employment. Today, we have already opened the 150 million euro support line for tourism, which is an important line, especially for those companies that were unable to make it. access the ‘vouchers’ line”, said the Secretary of State for Tourism.

This support line “is useful both for treasury and for investment, it allows companies that had negative capital in 2019 to correct them and access this line in order to guarantee the reversal of values ​​related to ‘vouchers'”, explained.

The official also reported that “75% of travel agencies have so far used the various support lines made available”, which she described as “somewhat disconcerting”, as it may indicate that “this reunion” – the theme of the congress of the APAVT this year – “it is not for everyone, but only for some or for many”.

“We will continue to work so that the tourism sector in general, travel agencies in particular, are a very important engine for the recovery of this country,” he concluded.