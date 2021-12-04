″Let’s see if we save Easter 2022″

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on ″Let’s see if we save Easter 2022″ 6 Views

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques, admitted this Friday that “very difficult and challenging times” continue, questioning whether the situation will allow the sector to “save Easter” in 2022.

“I remember that in the first meetings we had with APAVT [Associação Portuguesa das Agências de Viagens e Turismo] we were talking about Easter 2020, if we would save it. We didn’t save Easter, we didn’t save Christmas, we didn’t save Easter 2021 either, and let’s see if we save Easter 2022”, said Rita Marques at the 46th National Congress of APAVT, which ended today in Aveiro.

The Secretary of State recalled that the pandemic had “brutal impacts” on tourism, one of the sectors most affected by covid-19.

“In 2019, at the level of net results in the sector, we had more than one billion euros. In 2020 we are talking about a negative 1.5 billion euros”, he recalled.

“These are very difficult and very challenging times”, he stressed, at a time when there is a new increase in covid-19 cases and the appearance of the Omicron variant.

After all the warnings that were being given throughout the congress, which brings together various agents from many segments of the tourism sector, Rita Marques said that the “event was also an opportunity for the sector itself” and “all businessmen to make a warning cry, realizing that they continue to ask for help.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Nicole from the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol is going to start dating; see who

Nicole in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol will find a new love in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved