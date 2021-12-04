“2022 is a Year of Charged Clouds”; Understand

× Disclosure/XP

The slowdown in the Brazilian economy came earlier than expected, said the chief economist at XP, Caio Megale (photo). In an interview with the antagonist, he said that the weakness of productive activity, pressed by the inflation, go away deepen like interest rate increase process by the Central Bank. Thereby, the country will have to live with stagflation.

“2022 is a year of heavy clouds. In the short term, we will have stagflation because part of the inflation we are experiencing is component inflation. It is cost inflation, which pushes prices up and activity down. This creates a situation of stagflation”, he said.

Next year, Megale said, political uncertainties will contribute to the economic slowdown.

“An election year is a year of uncertainty, of more caution on the part of companies anywhere in the world. And in Brazil, in particular. In years of presidential elections, companies always step on the brakes to understand what will happen to the economy.” he said.

This political uncertainty also will force the Central Bank to raise interest rates more than necessary to reduce inflation because the risks of increased public spending worries investors.

“When fiscal policy changes its balance, with changes in the spending ceiling and allowing for more spending, this creates uncertainty about the growth dynamics of public indebtedness. To reach the same rate of inflation, he needs a larger dose of the medicine, which is higher interest rates. This is necessary to offset the effect of fiscal uncertainty on inflation expectations. Disorderly fiscal policy puts more weight on the work of the Central Bank”, he said.

Watch:

More news