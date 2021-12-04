5 touches on melatonin, which has just arrived in pharmacies in Brazil

Starting this week, pharmacies in Brazil will be able to start offering supplements based on melatonin — the so-called sleep hormone. Until then, whoever wanted to have access to the substance would need to import it or resort to a compounding pharmacy.

The story began to change in October this year, when Anvisa authorized its use in the country. Gizmodo Brazil has prepared a list of things you need to know about melatonin before using it.

What is melatonin?

Melatonin is the main hormone responsible for regulating the circadian cycle — the mechanism by which our bodies regulate day and night. It is produced by the pineal gland, which is activated in the absence of light stimuli. In other words, as soon as night comes or the light goes out and our body’s activities start to slow down. The heart rate slows down, blood pressure starts to drop and that sleep goes on. Classic.

What is it for?

As you may have noticed, melatonin is a good choice for those looking to improve their sleep quality. But you have to be careful. The hormone will be sold as a supplement in Brazil, without the need for a prescription. Even so, it is recommended to look for a health professional.

Is the cause of your insomnia really lack of melatonin or are there other problems behind it? It is worth investigating before buying the supplement.

Who can take it?

Anvisa released melatonin-based supplements only for people aged 19 years and over. Furthermore, the maximum daily consumption of the hormone is restricted to 0.21 mg.

The natural production of melatonin decreases over time. Therefore, its supplementation is a good option for the elderly, especially, who may face a drop in hormone levels of up to 25% after 60 years.

People who work at dawn, travel to places with very different time zones, for example, may have their biological cycle altered. Therefore, melatonin can be a good choice in these cases.

The product should not be consumed by pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people who carry out activities that require attention, such as public and private transport drivers. Anyway, it’s worth the reinforcement: seek a doctor to assess your real needs.

Where to find the supplement?

It is now possible to find the supplement in Brazilian pharmacies. This week, the manufacturer Macrophytus delivered 85,000 bottles of the product to 4,386 pharmacies and 116 distributors. The supplement from the manufacturer Equaliv is also available in different regions of the country. Melatonin can be sold in pills or drops, costing around R$40.

Can it trigger side effects?

Melatonin does not usually have major side effects, especially when used within the proper dosage. Anyway, there may be some symptoms of fatigue or excessive sleepiness during the day, lack of concentration, headaches, between others.