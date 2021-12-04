5-Year Study to Examine Whether Token Rewards Can Improve HIV Patient Outcomes in Africa

A groundbreaking five-year study of whether cryptocurrency and token incentives can improve health outcomes for patients with HIV/AIDS will be launched in Kenya later this year.

On Nov. 1, the blockchain-powered health ecosystem Immunify.Life and the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) announced that they had secured the necessary approval from an ethics committee and national commission to launch the study.

Together, they will conduct a five-year HIV/AIDS study starting before the end of 2021 in the Kakamega County region of Kenya, before extending across the rest of the country.

The first major project of this collaboration is an innovative study in #HIV/#AIDS to investigate the effectiveness of roleless incentives and screening systems on HIV treatment adherence and treatment outcomes in poor socio-economic settings in Kenya. – Immunify.Life (@ImmunifyLife) December 1, 2021

MMUST will use Immunify.Life’s blockchain technology to collect and analyze patient data to help improve HIV treatment outcomes. It will assess whether patients have better treatment outcomes if they are incentivized with token rewards for positive health behaviors identified by project sponsors such as NGOs and government institutions.

Immunify.Life CEO Guy Newing told Cointelegraph:

“The program we are testing will offer token incentives to encourage patients who have missed the clinic for treatment.”

Patients and physicians will be rewarded with Immunify.Life’s native ERC-20 IMM token. He added that these could be offered to “complete a prescribed course of antibiotics for tuberculosis” and to encourage “the HIV patient to return regularly to the clinic for their check-up and treatment.”

Newing said health care providers will also be rewarded “for positive behaviors, such as “filling out consultation records correctly, ordering a certain number of TB tests or completing medical education.”

Each patient using the platform receives a non-fungible token (NFT) health code that captures important medical data such as vaccination records. This data is then transferred to a digital record to allow remote medical supervision and real-time data access for medical professionals.

The study sample size is 600 patients. Half will receive the token incentive and the other half will act as a control and will not receive token rewards. Patients will be followed up for six months and will receive active treatment and monthly follow-up.

The study will also track the effectiveness of using paperless health tracking systems in a socioeconomically poor area.

Newing said, “Critical medical data treatment data can be captured in real-time, time-stamped and protected; and cannot be hacked or altered.” The platform will initially use a second-tier solution in Ethereum using Polygon, with long-term plans to make a bridge to Cardano.

In addition to token rewards provided by sponsors, patients will also benefit financially from the sale of anonymous medical data. Immunify.Life is currently conducting a private round for strategic and institutional investors ahead of its initial DEX offering (IDO), planned for early 2022.

“Patients will be empowered to control their data and share the financial rewards. The system is funded by fees levied from organizations that fund and provide health care.”

In addition to working with HIV in Kenya, Immunify.Life is applying its blockchain technology in two other therapeutic areas, COVID-19 and opioid addiction.

Kenya is home to an estimated 1.5 million people with HIV, according to the UNAIDS 2020 report. Although 70% of these patients undergo treatment, there are difficulties in tracking, accessing, program design and data collection.

Many people diagnosed with HIV are unable to continue treatment. In some areas, the number of patients without proper follow-up can reach up to 40%, according to Immunify.Life. This includes pregnant women, who can pass the virus to their children during childbirth.

READ MORE: