6th case of the Ômicron variant was registered in southern Brazil

The case, which is the 6th in the country, was registered in Rio Grande do Sul, this Friday, in a note signed by the State Health Department

This Friday (3) was confirmed the 6th case, in Brazil, of infection by the Ômicron variant. The registration was done in Rio Grande do Sul, through the State Health Department.

According to what was passed on, the woman, resident in Santa Cruz do Sul, central region of RS, returned from a trip to South Africa last week. She had already taken the two doses of vaccine and developed a fever.

The patient is in isolation at home and is monitored by the city’s health surveillance. People close to her will also be tested.

Faced with the confirmation of the new variant in the state, the department reinforced the need for people to invest more and more in basic care, especially the use of masks and adequate distance. The guideline is that those who have not yet been vaccinated or have a dose pending, seek health facilities to update the situation.

Data from the folder show that, until this Friday, 842,000 people in Rio Grande do Sul were late with the second dose and 721,000 with the delayed booster dose.

other cases

In addition to Rio Grande do Sul, the Ministry of Health has confirmed five cases of infection by the Ômicron variant in the country, three in São Paulo and two in the Federal District. Patients are isolated and most are asymptomatic.