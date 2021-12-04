9-year-old girl rescued after being sold to marry a 55-year-old man in Afghanistan

KABUL — Parwana Malik’s story had international repercussions after the nine-year-old girl was sold to marry a 55-year-old man in Afghanistan. With no income to support the family, her father, Abdul Malik, saw forced marriage as a solution. The case was reported by CNN in November and generated a mobilization that ended in the child’s rescue, after the efforts of the US NGO Too Young to Wed (TYTW), which works to save girls from child marriage.

– I am very happy. They got rid of my husband. My husband was an old man. They treated me badly. They called me names, woke me up early and forced me to work,” Parwana told CNN.

Parwana, the five siblings and their mother, Reza Gul, spent two days in a hotel and then were transferred to a house in a place considered to be safe. Until then, they lived in a tent in Qala-e-Naw, in Badghis province. The family must remain in the residence until the end of winter.

According to the girl’s mother, the sale was made against her will. Reza Gul reported that the case shocked even the community that knew the buyer, identified as Qorban, which led the man to go into hiding.

“Of course, I got angry. I struggled with my husband and cried. He said he didn’t have a choice. Daughter Mile says that she was beaten. She didn’t want to be there. Now I feel happy and safe here. My children have been eating well since we arrived, they are playing and we are feeling happy – he says.

The victim’s father was also pressured and even changed his version of the marriage in later interviews with local media. Even after returning the girl to the family, he still owes the buyer the equivalent of $2,200. Abdul has approved the family’s relocation and TYTW will help him pay off the debt.

Stephanie Sinclair, founder of TYTW, celebrates the rescue, but points out that resolution of the issue is not final.

“It’s a temporary solution, but what we’re really trying to do is stop girls from being sold into marriage. It is a moral imperative that the international community not abandon the women and girls of Afghanistan. All lives are important, and the lives we can save will enhance the experience of their entire family and their communities,” he said.

women’s rights

The Taliban government on Friday released a decree, on behalf of its leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, on the rights of women in Afghanistan, saying they should not be considered “property” and must consent to marriage. The text, however, did not mention women’s access to education or work outside the home.

Since the Taliban took power on Aug. 15, the extremist group has come under pressure from several countries — many of which, like the US, have frozen funds for Afghanistan — to commit to respecting women’s rights.