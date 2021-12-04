‘A Farm 13’: ‘Don’t talk about my son’s father’, asks Mileide after shack with Solange | Television



Rio – After being the protagonists in a long discussion in “A Fazenda 13”, Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes tried to resolve their differences during the party that took place in the early hours of this Saturday (4) in the rural reality show. The influencer sought out the ex-Banheira do Gugu to offer a truce and suggested that the two avoid mentioning each other’s past in future discussions.

“Sun, can I ask you something then, since you’re asking not to talk about the bathtub? So, we can fight, fight, do everything, but we don’t talk about the father [Wesley Safadão] of my son [Yudhy], can that be?” asked Mileide, having a positive response from Solange. “That’s all I ask of you, you can tell me everything about me, but don’t talk about my son’s father, okay?”, continued the businesswoman.

The writer still tried to defend herself, but the woman from Maranhão immediately interrupted: “I never spoke about your past, I never spoke about your history, I never spoke about you outside, not about my son’s father”, she repeated. “I only spoke for one reason, there was a reason,” replied Solange. “There is no single reason. A deal is a deal, I will never talk about your past”, promised Mileide.

“I’ll respect your story until the end, bathroom or shower, it doesn’t matter, I won’t speak”, guaranteed the influencer. Then, Gomes even tried to argue, recalling a phrase used by Mileide during this Friday’s shack: “I only said, because you said: ‘I’m not going to stay here fighting about R$20,000”. “I’m not really going,” the influencer nailed.

understand the fight

The atmosphere between Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes was tense, this Friday, after the influencer earned R$ 20 thousand in a dynamic of the program ‘Hora do Faro’. The ex-muse of Gugu’s bathtub was upset for losing the money to the businesswoman, claiming that the woman from Maranhão would have a good financial condition for her internet career, in addition to receiving pension from her son with Wesley Safadão.

“Of course you won’t mind losing R$20,000, I understand you,” Solange declared. “There is a lot of media in the media, Mileide, you are a person who works a lot on the internet, you have a child with a very successful man,” he continued. “But you mean that this is synonymous with having a lot of money?”, replied Safadão’s ex-wife.

“Of having more than a lot of people”, replied the carioca. “I don’t have that much money you’re putting in. Sun, that’s ugly, I’m a dick. It’s my son’s father. I’m the pillar of my entire family,” Mileide said. Solange was not intimidated and continued to criticize the influencer: “I’m not even going to discuss this with you, Mileide. […] She also has stability, she has a pension from her father. Everyone cares a lot, don’t come to be the poor thing, no. Do you know how much my daughter’s pension is that I don’t get per month? R$ 2000. I won’t even compare it with yours. Oh, stop, don’t play the poor thing here, no. You’re quiet the whole game.”