A man ends up in the hospital with a cannon ball in his anus, and a bomb squad is activated; patient explains “accident”

On Wednesday (1st), the medical team at the Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England, needed to trigger a bomb squad on behalf of a patient who was admitted to the emergency room. The man, who did not have his identity revealed, had a cannon projectile inserted into his rectum.

According to reports released by The Sun, the patient claimed he had an accident at home. A collector of various military items, he reportedly slipped and landed on the artillery shell which is 17 centimeters long and six centimeters wide. “As with any incident involving ammunition, relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors”, explained a Gloucestershire spokesman.

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed for the publication that a team from the Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment had to go to the hospital and monitor the work of the doctors. British authorities registered the occurrence claiming that it was “a patient with ammunition in the rectum”. “It was a thick, pointed piece of lead, designed to go through a tank. It’s basically a piece of inert metal, so there was no risk to life”, detailed one of the specialists who was present at the hospital.

As the medical team did not have this type of knowledge, they did not think twice before calling qualified professionals. The Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment further claimed that it was a WWII 57mm shell, usually fired by anti-tank guns.

The patient stated that he was cleaning the house at the time of the accident, found the object and placed it on the floor. He slipped and landed directly on the projectile, which entered his rectum. According to the man, he sought medical attention soon after. To The Sun, the hospital said that the patient has already been discharged and will have a quick recovery. Apart from the fear of the danger of an explosion, the situation observed by the professionals only concerned the possibility of the projectile piercing the patient’s intestine.