‘A Place in the Sun’: Barbara appears killing Janine

Alinne Moraes as Barbara in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will appear killing Janine (Indira Nascimento).

After the writer discovers her story has been stolen, Barbara will offer her money to buy the text. Janine will eventually accept. However, upon learning of the agreement, Antonia (Betty Gofman), their teacher, will advise the girl to go back.

Antonia and Janine, then, will start threatening Barbara, promising to expose her in public if she doesn’t tell the truth. Shortly after receiving a harsh message from the teacher, the rich girl will get into her car crying and drive to Janine’s house.

READ MORE:

Rebeca and Felipe have sex

Ravi is in misery

Christian steals Santiago

Christian and Ravi’s past uncovered

Ravi may come to a tragic end

Janine will appear typing on the computer without noticing her rival’s arrival. Barbara will then pull a weapon out of her bag and shoot.

Soon after, however, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will appear waking up in her room, waking up from a nightmare.

– What was my love? It’s all right? – will ask Christian (Cauã Reymond).

– Nothing, it was a dream. I dreamed I was killing a person.

Because of this play of images, the viewer will be in doubt whether Barbara actually killed Janine. The character will not appear for a few chapters, which will increase the tension. But in the end, everyone will know the writer is alive.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

see the week Summary of “A Place in the Sun”: