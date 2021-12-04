Abel says he’s celebrating everything he didn’t have time in his first Libertadores club for Palmeiras | palm trees

Abel Ferreira arrived for the official Palmeiras party for the tri-championship of the Libertadores this Friday and said he was tired from so much celebration. After beating Flamengo in the final in Montevideo, the coach said he was taking advantage of everything he didn’t have time for the first time he won the tournament, in January.

– I told the players when we won the first Libertadores that we didn’t have time to enjoy the feat, as soon as there was the World Cup, three or four days later we were in Qatar. As things didn’t go well, it was hard to withstand the criticisms and it seems that everything we had done was forgotten. And at the meeting before the game against Atlético-MG, he said that if we won, we would celebrate what we didn’t celebrate in the previous year. That’s what it’s been like every day (laughs). Now a family reunion to close the year – spoke the Portuguese.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira celebrates the Libertadores title with Palmeiras president Maurício Galiotte and vice-president Paulo Buosi — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira celebrates the Libertadores title with Palmeiras president Maurício Galiotte and vice president Paulo Buosi — Photo: Cesar Greco

When they beat Santos in the final at Maracanã, on January 30, Palmeiras had only two days to celebrate, as they had to face Botafogo for the Brasileirão and then traveled to Qatar. The Worlds debut came on February 7th.

This time, most of the group received a vacation right after the trichampionship. Abel Ferreira didn’t even travel to Cuiabá, where assistant João Martins commanded on Tuesday a group made up mainly of reserves and under-20 athletes in the 3-1 victory, which guaranteed Palmeiras third place in the Brazilian Championship with two games. advance.

The Worlds will be disputed once again in February, and the club decided to bring the holidays forward precisely to have more preparation time.

Abel Ferreira this Friday did not talk about his future, but at the party on Thursday he heard shouts of “stay”. The technician’s answer was for everyone to be calm, as he has a contract until the end of 2022.