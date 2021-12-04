Accused of quackery, chloroquine guru receives ‘reprimand’ from the French Medical Association

PARIS — Responsible for launching chloroquine as a supposed miracle cure for Covid-19, French physician and microbiologist Didier Raoult this Friday received a “reprimand” from the Medical Association of the administrative region of New Aquitaine, France, for having violated the code of ethics by promoting the substance proven to be ineffective against the coronavirus.

The accusations, including that of “quackery”, were considered by the Disciplinary Chamber of the entity, composed of eight doctors and chaired by an administrative magistrate. The decision was rendered today. The sanction could range from a simple warning to a ban on practicing medicine.

Raoult, 59, is the target of two accusations linked to French medical institutions. He is accused of having promoted hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, “without proven scientific data”, which is akin to “quackery”, as the disciplinary panel rapporteur said during a hearing earlier this month.

The doctor was also accused of having taken “reckless risks” by treating patients with a method “not proven by science”, according to the French newspaper Le Monde. Raoult’s defense had requested the dismissal of the procedure, so that the agency could declare as “inadmissible” the complaints, but was not attended to.

The microbiologist gained notoriety during the pandemic after he proposed that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, would be effective against the coronavirus. He has gained notable political supporters such as former US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. His name was also mentioned by senators during Covid’s CPI in Brazil.

In January of this year, the microbiologist admitted for the first time that chloroquine did not reduce the mortality or worsening of Covid-19. The researcher made the statement in a letter published on the website of the National Center for Information on Biotechnology, in France.

Scientists around the world and the World Health Organization (WHO) have criticized the research developed by Raoult, saying the studies were conducted outside of standard scientific protocols. A clinical trial carried out by the University of Oxford, England, concluded that hydroxychloroquine “has no beneficial effect” in the treatment of Covid-19.