Accused of quackery, ‘Dr. Chloroquine’ is sanctioned in France

The French doctor and professor Didier Raoult, who became known worldwide as ‘Dr. Chloroquine’, was the target of a disciplinary sanction from the Order of Medicine. The institution, which threatened to ban the professional, considers that he violated the Code of Medical Ethics by promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19, despite the fact that the drug’s effectiveness against the coronavirus has never been proven.

The 69-year-old professor, who also directs the University Hospital (IHU) in Marseille, southern France, had been the target of several complaints from his peers in the profession’s supervisory bodies, such as the Order of Medicine and the National Council of the Order of Doctors. He was accused of having promoted the use of chloroquine to fight Covid, “without having scientific data” to prove the usefulness of the treatment.

The doctor’s statements influenced the policy to fight the virus in several countries at the beginning of the pandemic. However, several studies later showed that the use of hydroxychloroquine was not adequate to fight the virus, and could pose a risk to patients.

According to the report presented by the Disciplinary Board of the Order of Medicine, Raoult’s promotion of chloroquine resembles “quackery”. The agency claims that the doctor would have run “reckless risks” by prescribing a treatment that “has not been validated by science.”

mild sanction

The Order of Medicine’s decision represents a disciplinary sanction, but Raoult’s critics had expected a stronger measure, as this is the mildest possible punishment, above only a simple warning. In order, the most severe measures could have been the temporary ban on exercising the profession or the total exclusion, which would put an end to his career. That was the request made in the initial complaint.

The lawyer of the Order of Medicine, Philippe Carlini, explained that the decision is coherent, as Raoult no longer exercises part of his activities, as he officially retired in August. However, even if he no longer acts as a teacher, ‘Dr. Chloroquine’ can still see patients.

Didier Raoult did not want to react to the Order’s decision. But since the process began, he says he doesn’t need to defend himself, as his patients have never complained about the treatments he prescribed. The doctor says he has seen “more than 600,000 people” and that, so far, no one has complained.

Even so, he has been gradually being removed from his positions of responsibility. The University Hospital (IHU) of Marseille informed last week that the selection process to choose a new director, who would soon replace ‘Dr. Chloroquine’.