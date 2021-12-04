Adidas enters the metaverse world alongside NTF giants

Adidas is investing in the world of the metaverse and has announced a partnership with major brands in the world of NFTs. On the North American website Business Insider, the company informed that the new market for technological interactions in the virtual world is interesting for the brand and that the details of this investment will be disclosed “in an opportune moment”.

This Thursday (2), Adidas released a video about the partnership with Yuga Labs, the company responsible for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, the comic book series in NFT Punks Comic and with the cryptoactive investor Gmoney.

The content shows three characters in 3D, each representing a new partner of the brand, falling onto a lot with the company’s logo to the sound of the song “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

Today we leap Into The Metaverse with @BoredApeYC, @gmoneyNFT & @punkscomic. It’s time to enter a world of limitless possibilities. https://t.co/LmgtrRn20cpic.twitter.com/40kU8tayrS — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 2, 2021

The company even changed the profile photo of its Twitter account this Thursday (2) to an image of a Bored Ape Yacht Club with the brand’s clothes. “The metaverse is currently one of the most exciting developments in digital, making it an interesting platform for Adidas,” said the company.