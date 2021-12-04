Adidas jumps into Metaverse and announces partnerships for NFTs

On Thursday (2), Adidas announced that it was entering on Metaverse in collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney NFT and PUNKS comic. In an article posted on the Adidas mobile app, the developers behind the initiative said the following:

This fall, Adidas, known for celebrating ideas at the forefront of originality, has established itself at the frontier of creativity: The Metaverse. Our goal there? See each of its inhabitants prosper. The Metaverse is where anyone can express their most original ideas and be as authentic as possible, in whatever form they take. And thanks to the blockchain [e NFTs], these pioneers can own a part of what they create.

Today we are going to enter the metaverse with @BoredApeYC, @gmoneyNFT & @punkscomic. It’s time to enter a world of limitless possibilities. https://t.co/LmgtrRn20c pic.twitter.com/40kU8tayrS – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 2, 2021

In the article, a Bored Ape NFT piece was redesigned to feature the iconic Adidas jumpsuit. The Bored Ape Yacht Club contains over 10,000 NFTs coined in the blockchain Ethereum (ETH). Meanwhile, gmoney is a notable cryptocurrency and NFT influencer who appeared in Fortune NFTy 50. Lastly, PUNKS Comic combines the world of NFTs and physical comics to create so-called ‘crypto comics’. Cointelegraph Research projects NFT sales could reach a record $18 billion by the end of the year, making the sector one of the top performers in the crypto industry.

