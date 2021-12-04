After controversial suspension, Douglas Costa travels to Corinthians x Grêmio

Douglas Costa is suspended for the third yellow card, but will be with Grêmio’s delegation in São Paulo, for the game against Corinthians, on Sunday (5). The definition came out today (3), in the wake of the controversy with the attacking midfielder after the warning for delaying the restart of the game against São Paulo, at Arena do Grêmio. The player even cursed fans on social networks for the episode.

The spot for the number 10 shirt in the starting lineup must go to Jhonata Robert.

Douglas Costa will be part of the delegation, even without the conditions to play. The decision was taken amidst conversations about the scene that generated the suspension. The player took the lead and stated that he wants to go with the group to São Paulo.

Douglas Costa’s suspension turned the post-match issue of Grêmio’s victory against São Paulo. After the euphoria for complete control and safe performance, with vital points to maintain a mathematical chance of escaping relegation, the Grêmio fans started charging the shirt 10 for the card received.

Douglas Costa received a yellow card when he was substituted. The player claims that he was authorized by the referee to go to the center of the pitch to leave. The images show the referee directing the attacking midfielder to leave the field for a shorter distance.

Grêmio won the game 2-0 and had already hit the post at least once. In the following minutes, he would score the third goal with Jhonata Robert.

Grêmio faces Corinthians still desperate in the fight to try to escape Serie B. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 39 points and has a 93% chance of being relegated, according to UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).