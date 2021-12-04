After embarrassing interview, Tatá Werneck asks fans not to attack Fiuk | celebrities



Fiuk’s participation in ‘Lady Night’ caused embarrassment on the internet – Playback/Multishow

Fiuk’s participation in ‘Lady Night’ caused embarrassment on the internet Playback/Multishow

Published 12/03/2021 19:03

Rio – Despite the pie in the climate on ‘Lady Night’ on Thursday (2), Tatá Werneck spoke up and said that everything is fine between her and Fiuk. On the show, the singer and ex-BBB dodged questions and let the mood weigh down. The interview was so complicated that only 15 minutes of the conversation aired.

On Twitter, Tatá joked about the situation and asked fans not to attack the singer. “Friends, don’t attack fiuk no. He sent a super cute message thanking him and I’m also very grateful to him for going. It’s okay”, he said and added joking with the fans: “Damn, I thought you guys were going to ship the couple “.

In the interview, Fiuk was bothered by questions about dating, so much so that he refused to bring up the subject. “Tatá, I know that I’m public, that my life has been public since I was born, I know. But I have a lot of difficulty,” he said.

“Fiuk, what’s the problem? You’re a man, sorry but straight, and you’re dating,” said the presenter. Before the program aired, Tatá had already commented on the episode. “Love, I love Fiuk. He is a beautiful, sensitive, intelligent and talented man. It’s okay. In the pandemic, no one is at their best emotional state. We know how much nasty comments can hurt someone on the internet,” he said on era.