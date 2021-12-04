After meeting with Freeland, Jonathan Lemos does not stay at Botafogo in 2022

the boat of the Botafogo started to depart. Even with the title of Série B do Brasileirão, the team must have changes for the next season and return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. The first one comes in defense: Jonathan Lemos does not stay with the club for 2022.

Eduardo Freeland, football director at Glorioso, had a meeting with the representatives of the right-back this Thursday and stated that the club will not follow up with the player for next year.

Both the player and the managers understood the decision, as Jonathan lost much of the season due to an injury in the final stretch of the Carioca Championship. The two highlighted their gratitude to the club at the end of the meeting with Alvinegro’s officers.

Botafogo’s decision went through a lot of ‘abundance’ in the position. Alvinegro has Daniel Borges, permanently acquired after hitting goals, and Rafael, in better physical shape next year. In addition, the club runs after the situation of Vitor Marinho, who returned to Resende after standing out in the sub-20, so that it can also be used in the professional.

For Botafogo, Jonathan Lemos played 17 games, without scoring goals or giving assists. The right-back leaves the club with the Serie B conquest on his curriculum.