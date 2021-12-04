Age of Ashes, a game with electrifying gameplay involving dragons, is released for free on Steam; download now ⋆

After having caught the attention of many people, with its bold ideas and its electrifying gameplay, Century: Age of Ashes finally made its official debut. The game is described by the staff at Playwing LTD as an Arena Shooter Multiplayer, whose differentials are the dark fantasy world and, obviously, the great dragons that mark the disputes… let’s take a look at this great news and the devs’ plans for the future of adventure?

It was with the support of a press release and a launch trailer (which you can check below this post) that the Playwing LTD devs called attention to the premiere of Century: Age of Ashes via Steam. According to the information, at this first moment, the game will feature three different game modes, with 3v3 and 6v6 PVP battles. In addition, players will have several customization options and will be able to create little dragon babies, with a view to transforming them into real battle machines. It is worth noting that the game is in a “season 0”, which will act as a kind of warm-up for the first season (scheduled for 2022).

Speaking for next year, the devs have confirmed that they have plans to release the game via the Microsoft Store and for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, but have not mentioned any release dates for those platforms. To top it off, they said they are already working on a first major update, which will introduce new mechanics, a new Rider class, new dragon species, new maps and a PVE game mode. Therefore, I suggest that you don’t miss out on this great Free-To-Play novelty.

To play, visit the game’s Steam page.