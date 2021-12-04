Alec Baldwin details the moment of the fatal shot in his first interview after tragedy on set, and bursts into tears when talking about a meeting with a director’s son; watch

In an interview with the American broadcaster ABC, aired this Thursday (2), actor Alec Baldwin detailed, for the first time, the fateful accident on the set of the film “Rust”, which occurred in October and took the life of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

In an intense and vulnerable conversation with “Good Morning America” presenter George Stephanopoulos, the Hollywood star recalled the moment of the shot that killed the professional and was very emotional when telling his side of the story. He also took the opportunity to deny rumors that he knew the gun was loaded and that he pulled the trigger.

According to Baldwin, it all happened while he and other cast members were rehearsing the placement of a scene, during which Hutchins instructed the actor to think about camera movements in the footage. “She was standing next to the camera, looking at a monitor, guiding me through the angle at which I should hold the gun,” recalled the actor. “The gun shouldn’t be fired from that angle. I’m holding the gun where I was told, which was right under her arm. An angle that could not even be filmed”, detailed.

Alec continued his version and claimed that, moments before the incident, Hutchins asked him to cock the gun for the scene. “I pulled the dog (from the revolver) as much as I could without cocking the gun. I let go of the dog and ‘bang’, the gun goes off”, he told her. After the shooting, both the actor and the rest of the cast and crew were shocked. “The gun should be empty. I was told I had received an empty gun. She fell, I thought: ‘Did she pass out?’”, said the veteran.

Unfortunately, this was not the case: both Halyna and filmmaker Joel Souza were shot, but only the director of photography was fatally wounded. However, according to Baldwin, he didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until nearly an hour after the young woman was hit. “The notion that there was an active bullet in that gun didn’t occur to me until probably 45 minutes to an hour later. (…) Nobody could understand. [Pensei] ‘Did she have a heart attack?’ I was on top of her for 60 seconds, and she lay there in shock,” he remembered.

He further pointed out that everyone was removed from the scene while paramedics were tending to Hutchins and that the police arrived about 15 or 20 minutes later. Just then, Hutchins was taken, by helicopter, to a hospital. Even with all the commotion, the actor only discovered that there was a real bullet in the gun and that the director had died after giving her statement to the police.

To Stephanopoulos, he explained that he couldn’t wait for the investigations and legal proceedings to end to share his side of the story and that he has good reason for that. “I think there is a criminal investigation. This can take a while. There are all kinds of civil suits, and I feel there are a lot of misunderstandings. The sheriff’s department hasn’t even sent a report to the prosecutor yet. I feel I can’t wait for this process to end”, reinforced.

Alec also insisted that he did not pull the trigger, but admitted that he cocked the gun under his colleague’s guidance. “I let go of the gun and the gun fires. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger on them.” he said, visibly shaken. The ’30 Rock’ star even ruled out the possibility of sabotage, raised by the film’s gunsmith’s lawyer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed: “This is too far-fetched, a huge accusation to make, that someone came and did something. For what purpose? To attack who? To discredit who? It’s incredibly likely that it was an accident.”

The actor also shared details of meeting Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son. “They were as kind as possible. He (Matthew) said, ‘Well, I think you and I are going to get through this together'” said Baldwin. Very moved, he also commented on the little boy. “This boy doesn’t have a mother anymore. And there’s nothing we can do to bring her back. I told him: ‘I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how to express to you how sorry I am, and I will do anything to cooperate.” declared.

real culprit

According to the Hollywood star, his main concern is that the police find out how the live ammunition ended up in the gun used in “Rust”. “Someone is responsible for what happened. And I can’t say who it was, but I know it’s not me”, stated. Already about the future of his career after such tragedy, the actor made a sincere outburst. “My family is all I have, I swear to God. I don’t give a shit about my career anymore,” he said.

Afterwards, when asked if he felt guilty about what had happened, he insisted that this was not the case. “I could have killed myself if I felt I was responsible”, confessed. Baldwin concluded, saying he believes the episode should change the way movies are made. “I can’t imagine we could make a movie that has a gun again,” added.

Investigators believe they know how real bullet ended up in the gun

Just over a month after the accident that took Hutchins’ life, US police finally revealed a suspicion of how live ammunition ended up on the set of “Rust”, replacing the blanks, which are normally, used in film recordings, series and novels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Santa Fe County Department detective stated that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, gunsmith for “Rust”, informed him that the ammunition for the production was purchased from Seth Kenney, who works at the “PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC” store, specializing in movie props and real guns.

Thell Reed, a Hollywood gunsmith with long experience and the father of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, informed the detective that he worked with Kenney between August and September of this year, on a project for another film. In this production, gunsmiths allegedly assisted the actors during training for “real shots” at a shooting range. In his testimony, Thell revealed that Kenney had asked him to bring in additional live ammunition.

Reed then reportedly brought a can to set containing between 200 and 300 rounds of real candy, and after production was over, Kenney took the can of ammunition and asked Thell to “leave it alone”. The gunsmith suggested that the ammo could be the same one collected in the “Rust” set.