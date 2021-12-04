Alec Baldwin Talks About Halyna Hutchins’ Death: “I’m Not Guilty Because I’m Not Responsible” | Culture

Alec Baldwin says he doesn’t feel guilty about Halyna Hutchins’ death. “Someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it’s not me,” said the actor on Thursday of the accidental shooting that killed the 45-year-old director of photography during the shooting of western entitled Rust. “I would kill myself if I thought I was guilty, and I don’t say that lightly,” the film’s protagonist and producer said in an interview with journalist George Stephanopoulos, shown by ABC channel and the streaming service Hulu, the first one he grants. since the tragedy. “She was as admired as she was loved,” Baldwin said, minutes after weeping as he began to talk about the Ukrainian-born photographer whose death rocked Hollywood. He also defended himself against those who call him a murderer. “I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said on camera. “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, never,” he added. The shot, according to the explanation he gave to the North American prime-time audience, occurred when the gun’s hammer (the part that triggers the cartridge’s fuse) came loose.

It was the first time that Baldwin had publicly described the events that took place on the morning of October 21, when he was rehearsing a scene with a Colt revolver in front of Hutchins, who was studying the framing of the shot. “In this scene I’m going to cock the gun,” the actor told the photographer. “I told her, ‘Want to see?’ She said yes. I grabbed the gun and pulled the dog. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.” The actor readied the pistol and showed the movement to Hutchins. “See?” he asked again. She asked him to bend his hand a little more. When he released the dog, the projectile was fired. Witnesses described hearing something similar to a whiplash. He thought the filmmaker had passed out. Only 45 minutes later did he understand what had happened. An hour later, he was told that Hutchins was dead.

The end of your career?

Baldwin stressed that it is not the actors’ responsibility to ensure that weapons used on sets are not loaded. The task, according to sector protocols, falls first to the gunsmiths, and ultimately to the production assistant, who must clearly inform the members of a scene that a revolver or rifle to be used in the scene is “cold”, according to the shooting jargon. “I trusted the person in charge of this task when they gave me the gun… In 40 years of the profession, until that day, I’ve never had any problem with it,” Baldwin said, admitting that the episode could cause his career to end. “I don’t care about that right now,” said the actor, a three-Emmy winner and father of six, who already had another movie slated for January but isn’t sure if he’ll make it. “It was really tough,” he told Stephanopoulos, who asked him if it was the worst thing he’s ever experienced. “Yes, of course”, replied the actor, who says he has spent the last few weeks “exhausted”, without sleep, tormented by dreams in which guns and firing appear.

George Stephanopoulos and Alec Baldwin, during the interview. JEFF NEIRA (ABC via Getty Images)

The facts described by Baldwin were corroborated by Dave Halls’ lawyer, the first assistant to the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was also injured by the stray bullet. “Dave has told me from day one that Alec didn’t pull the trigger,” attorney Lisa Torraco told ABC on Thursday. According to the production assistant’s testimony, Baldwin’s finger was not on the part that triggers the shot, but on the barrel of the gun. Halls and the gunsmith hired by the film’s producer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, are the only two people who touched the revolver before Baldwin, according to the investigation by authorities in Santa Fe. “I don’t want anyone to suffer needlessly.” , indicated the artist, taking some pressure off the suspicion that hangs over his production colleagues.

a real bullet

“There’s only one question to answer, and that’s where the bullet came from,” Baldwin noted in the interview. The actor did not want to speculate on the great mystery of this case, adding that it is up to the police to move heaven and earth to answer it. This week, authorities in Santa Fé carried out a search warrant against the gunsmith who provided the ammunition and blanks for the film. After the accident, authorities seized more than 500 bullets at Bonanza Creek Ranch, the filming location. “Someone put a real bullet in the pistol, a bullet that shouldn’t even be on the property… This is something to be resolved by the criminal investigation… I have nothing to hide”, said the protagonist, who has testified several times. the police.

Baldwin is also one of the film’s producers, so he is among the defendants in the civil lawsuits that were filed. To defend himself, he hired a top Los Angeles law firm. The local Public Ministry has not yet filed any formal charges against those involved. “Those who understand the matter have told me that it would be very unlikely that criminal charges would be brought against me,” Baldwin said.

Serge Svetnoy, a production technician who claims to have rescued Hutchins in the last few minutes of his life, filed a lawsuit in early November against Baldwin and other producers for negligence and lack of professionalism. Svetnoy believes that the shooting staff and gunsmith Gutierrez-Reed did not fully comply with safety protocols. To this was later added a second indictment by a script supervisor.

Baldwin called these disputes “disturbing”. He admitted, without naming names, that one of these two people approached him minutes after the incident to comfort him and assure him that it was not his fault. What he most criticized is that these actions were filed even before Matthew Hutchins, the victim’s widower, had taken any action. “I can’t speak for him, but I’d be surprised if he didn’t,” Baldwin added, adding that the process requires the accumulation of an economic compensation fund that must be contributed by all defendants.

The actor was unaware of the alleged complaints made earlier about the violation of security protocols. Nor had he been informed about the tense working environment described by the press, which led six members of the camera crew to leave the set on the day of the accident. But he denied the charges by Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, who said publicly that someone planted the fatal bullet as an act of sabotage. “This is unrealistic… What would be the objective? To attack who? Affect who?” Baldwin pointed out in the interview, adding more questions to the multiple unknowns of the case.

